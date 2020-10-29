WCMP owners purchase KBEK radio

Jay Mankie and Mary Lodin have announced the sale of KBEK-FM to Q-Media.
Q Media Properties, LLC is owned by Alan and Linda Quarnstrom of Red Wing, Minnesota. The Quarnstroms currently own WCMP AM and WCMP FM in Pine City along with four other stations in Red Wing.
Colleen McKinney and her late husband John Godfrey built the original KBEK station together, airing their first broadcast in May 1995. At that time, the station was located in Mora.
Mankie and Lodin have owned and operated the station since 2014, and moved the offices to Braham where it was housed in the same building as another of their other businesses, Genesis Wireless.
New owner Alan Quarnstrom said that he and Linda started talking to Mankie and Lodin a couple of years ago about potentially purchasing the station.
“They weren’t ready to sell at the time, but we just kind of stayed in touch,” Quarnstrom said. “And then, the day came that they were interested and we got together and we made a deal.”
Quarnstrom said the radio studio will be moving from Braham back to Mora, where it will have a focus on events and happenings in Mora.
“We’ll start with a commitment to local news, local sports – including play-by-play,” Quarnstrom said. “We’ll always be there for severe weather announcements – we’ll cover those. We want to be Mora’s radio station. We believe in local radio, and we want to do there similar to what we’ve done in Pine City.”
He said they are currently in the process of evaluating the musical formats for the station, in order to keep it from repeating the musical playlist from WCMP.
“We’re not going to duplicate WCMP with KBEK, but as far as exactly what the format is going to be, we haven’t arrived at a final decision yet,” Quarnstrom. “We look forward to being involved in the Mora community and continuing the commitment to strong, local radio that KBEK has been proud of for many years.”
The stations will be operated by Q Media Properties, LLC under a local sales and marketing agreement beginning on Nov. 1, pending approval of the Federal Communication Commission.
