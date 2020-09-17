PAID LETTER
We are too quick to throw stones
To the Editor:
This election is the most important election of our lifetime so far. We are determining if we will retain our republic or turn our country over to socialists, Marxists, and communists. This sounds extreme? Look at what is happening in our country. Free speech is being shut down; the conservative voice is eliminated either by intimidation or by censoring of social media. We see anarchy, violence, looting, and even murder in our country’s cities. Insurrectionists are claiming sections in our cities and declaring they are a free nation. And they are allowed to do this by mayors and governors who tie the hands of the police who are supposed to maintain law and order.
I know a number of Christians who will not vote for Donald Trump. When I ask if it is because of his personality or his policies, the answer is they don’t like his personality, his tweets, or his brashness. God said that man looks at the outward appearance, but He looks at the heart.
You and I cannot judge what is in the heart so we are told to look at the fruit. President Trump has fought to secure our borders, he has fought for the rights of the unborn child, he has improved medical care and accessibility of medical care for the veterans, he has seen the plight of the Black community and has increased opportunities for education by allocating money to black colleges. Unemployment rates for Blacks, and Latinos reached a 50 year record low, according to an article by Maggie Fitzgerald dated October 4, 2019, published by CNBC. But one major accomplishment that you might not even hear in the media is his commitment to save children who have been trafficked.
President Trump has stated that he puts America first. As Americans we all should. He told world leaders at Davos, Switzerland in 2018, that each of them should put their own country first. The fact that President Trump puts America first is evident in all of his policies.
As for President Trump’s personality, I don’t like everything I hear either—at least how the media portrays him. But I watched him address the UN regarding securing and preserving religious freedom through out the world and he addressed the atrocity of the religious persecution in some parts of the world, including prison and death. Recently I watched President Trump meet with the farmers in Iowa who had such severe damage to their crops. I’ve watched as he met with Policemen and women and others in Kenosha, Wisconsin regarding the violence and unrest. I watched as he listened and consoled mothers who told him about their sons who died to protect our country. When the president was sitting down with men and women, he listened to them, asked them pertinent questions, and promised he would address their concerns. There is a stark contrast between how he is portrayed in the media, versus how he is in action with people.
Brothers and sisters in Christ, I encourage you to humble yourselves and pray. Our country needs healing and God promised that if His people (the church) would humble themselves and pray, He would heal our land. (2 Chronicles 7:14). As Christians, we are to be Christ followers. That means we should align our values according to Christ’s values. Jesus was not wimpy and He was not silenced by the prevailing leaders of His day. He spoke the truth and He spoke up for righteousness. He told the men who wanted to stone a woman caught in sin, that the person without sin should cast the first stone (John 8:7). We are too quick to throw stones these days.
This election is too important to be swayed by a man’s personality. We need to look at the fruit that President Trump’s administration has achieved. I encourage you to look not only at the fruit of this administration but also at the platforms of both parties. I value the freedoms that we have in America and I want those freedoms for my grandchildren and for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.