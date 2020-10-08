To the Editor:
We have heard repeatedly that we need to open our schools and businesses. I don’t know of anyone who doesn’t agree with this. But, we need to do it safely. We can do it, if everyone wears their masks and socially distance.
Just look at some of the statistics. The US has 4% of the population in the world, yet we have over 20% of the deaths in the world. The US has the 4th highest deaths per 100,000, (49.7) people with only the United Kingdom (70.2 deaths per 100,000), Peru (64.6), Chile (53.5) exceeding our rate.
Now look at the countries that have required everyone to wear a mask and social distant: Japan 1.6% of world population, but only 0.1% of the deaths; South Korea with 0.66% of population but only 0.04% of world deaths. Also, MN has only 1.7% of the US population and we have 0.98% of the US deaths, and that’s without everyone wearing their masks and socially distancing. Not only do we need to wear the masks, but we need to wear them properly, over the nose, and we need to wear the right kind, not one with an exhalation valve.
The economy in Japan and South Korea has rebounded better than the US and better than the G7 countries.
I had a discussion with a man who said ‘there is nothing in the Constitution that says I have to wear a mask.’ He was right. There is nothing in the Constitution that says anything about a speed limit on our highways either. But, the Constitution does allow the government to implement laws for the common good and allows executive orders as does the state of Minnesota. If you want to see the country rebound and beat Covid-19, do what the experts say, wear the mask and social distance. We can do this.
