Welia Health is pleased to welcome Molly Vail, a third-year medical student at the University of Minnesota Medical School, who is participating in the Rural Physician Associate Program (RPAP). The RPAP program, facilitated through the University of Minnesota, allows students to work under the supervision of rural physicians to acquire the necessary skills, values, attitudes, and competencies needed to practice medicine in rural areas.
Welia Health has long had a culture that values education. There are multiple students that rotate through Welia Health each year, with medical students among them. Welia Health started participating in the RPAP program in 1972. While the students certainly benefit from this experience, Welia Health benefits too, as students tend to ask great questions, and bring new concepts and teachings with them.
Vail, who began her rotations mid-October, will be at Welia Health for nine months. Her first rotation will be under the supervision and mentorship of her preceptor, Dr. Peter Donner. In future months, she will transition to work alongside at least three other providers giving her the full scope of rural healthcare along with personal aspects of being a physician.
According to the University, over 1500 students have participated in the RPAP program since its inception in 1971. Upon completion of the program, over 40% of students stay in rural practice with 75% in primary care. Dr. Niskanen, Welia Health’s Chief Medical Officer comments, “We strongly support students’ interest in practicing in rural communities and welcome the opportunity to show the benefits of rural medical practice.”
