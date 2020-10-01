Westeren/Sawyer

Jackie Westeren and Mark Sawyer were united in marriage on Sept. 13, 2020 at The District Church in Washington D.C.
The bride is the daughter of Andy and Lisa Westeren of Pine City. She is a 2015 graduate of Pine City High School and a 2019 graduate of Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations.
The groom is the son of Ben and Julie Sawyer of Suwanee, Georgia. He is a 2014 graduate of United World College in Maastricht, Netherlands and a 2017 graduate of Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations.
The couple plans to continue to work and reside in the Washington D.C. area.
