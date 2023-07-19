July 1 marks the day that new laws took effect in Minnesota. This is a summarization of a few relevant changes. A complete look at each law is available at the Minnesota Legislature Website.
Under the section of agriculture, protections are being put in place for grain sellers, support for emerging farmers and a $100M fund to expand access to broadband. An indemnity fund was created to compensate farmers should an elevator go bankrupt and appropriates
$10 million to get the fund off the ground. Premiums of up to 0.2% of grain sales will kick in should it dip below $8 million. A provision combating the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in the environment was set forward. On Jan. 1, 2023, pesticide products that contain PFAS may not be registered, unless it is considered unavoidable. On Feb. 1, 2024 an interim report from the Department of Agriculture will be sent to the Minnesota Legislature on the dangers and alternatives to PFAS pesticides.
Education saw many new laws being passed. One such law saw a 10% increase towards public education totaling $23.2 billion during the 2024-2025 period. Monetary policies for public education were introduced. Employees will now receive full benefits and pay during e-learning days. Along with this, hourly school workers are now eligible for unemployment insurance benefits for summer breaks. Kindergarten through twelfth grade students are guaranteed a free breakfast and lunch for each school day. This is possible due to $450 million in state aid.
Policies were also included that will affect American Indian education. American Indian students may wear tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies, loose tobacco is allowed to be carried in medicine pouches at school. Columbus day will be replaced on the school calendar with Indigenous Peoples Day on Aug.1, 2023. On Sept. 1, 2025, schools will no longer be allowed to use Native American symbols or names as mascots.
Minnesota recently legalized the recreational adult-use of cannabis. A single residence may own eight plants, with no more than four being mature. On May 31, a 10% cannabis retail sales tax was introduced. This is in addition to other retail sales taxes already applied.
On Aug. 1, two pounds of marijuana in one’s own home will be considered legal. On the same date, a person of 21 years and older may possess and or publicly transport two ounces of cannabis flour and no more than eight grams of concentrates. The limit for edible cannabis products is 800 mg. With the availability of cannabis, laws must be set in place to protect others. An Open Package Law will soon be enrolled; this is similar to the Open Bottle Law, prohibiting one to drive with open cannabis products. Other major key points include the funding of addiction programs, with grants available for those entering the legal cannabis market and expungement of low-level convictions that included cannabis. This encompasses petty misdemeanors and misdemeanors. The charges will no longer show on background checks but are not destroyed.
The right to abortion is now recognized by the Protect Reproductive Options Act. This protects one’s rights to make a choice in their own reproductive health. With this new law, MinnesotaCare expanded its coverage of abortions. Medical staff can no longer be punished or providing legal reproductive health care services that are illegal in other states. This law permits those affected to sue another who brought a case against them in another state for reproductive health care services. This is to help cover the fees associate with attorneys, costs and damages.
Peace officers and firefighters who suffer with mental health issues such as PTSD are required to receive mental health treatment for up to 32 weeks before applying for duty disability benefits from the Minnesota State Retirement System or the Public Employees Retirement Association. After 24 weeks of mental health treatment, an applicant may receive up to eight more weeks of treatment, totaling 32 weeks of treatment intended for progress towards recovery During the treatment period public safety agencies are required to pay their full wages and benefits. This new law seeks to lower the number of PTSD retirements among first responders. To further support first responders, wellness training must be taken by July 1, 2024 to prepare peace officers for the stressful and traumatic events they may encounter. Under the same topic of employment on Jan.1, 2026, a Minnesotan employee will be allowed to use a state-run insurance program. This provides workers with up to 20 weeks per year of paid time off to deal with medical or family issues that arise. This includes safety leave, serious health conditions, qualifying exigency, a serious family member’s health issues, pregnancy recovery, and the employees own pregnancy. A new tax will fund this account starting on the same date. This fund mirrors the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
