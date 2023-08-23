School starts really soon. Where did the summer go? It always flies by so fast. It won’t be long before we see those big yellow buses driving by. The fall sports are already in practice mode. I always liked this time of year the best. I never really cared for hot weather. I love the fall harvest of all the vegetables and fruits. My cucumbers are almost done and the tomatoes are just starting to ripen. The corn is frozen and the peas never did anything. The apples are just starting to fall off the trees. So, time to think about pies.
The Willow River School Open House in on Aug. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The first day of school is on Sept. 5. There is no school on Sept. 25. Sept. 15 there will be a blood drive at the school parking lot. You can contact the school for more information on that. The School Board meeting will be on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Knights of Columbus Meeting will be held on Aug. 27. The meeting will be at St. Isidore’s Church with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration at St. Mary’s Church will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays will be Sept. 3, Oct. 29, and Nov. 26, 2023 at St. Isidore’s Church after the 8:30 a.m. Mass. Catholic Charities of Minnesota offers frozen meals packaged and ready to pick up on the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each month. If you are interested in getting these meals please stop by or call the parish offices at (218) 485-8214 or (218) 372-3284 and we will get you all the information that you need. Pickups are made at the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River.
I encourage the community members to check out the city website at: cityofwillowriver.com. There is good information there. The city council meetings are the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at city hall. We have a few new ordinances that you should check out. The approved city council meeting minutes are also on this site. There is always something interesting there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.