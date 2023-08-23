Kathi Bennett

School starts really soon. Where did the summer go? It always flies by so fast.  It won’t be long before we see those big yellow buses driving by.  The fall sports are already in practice mode.  I always liked this time of year the best.  I never really cared for hot weather.  I love the fall harvest of all the vegetables and fruits.  My cucumbers are almost done and the tomatoes are just starting to ripen.  The corn is frozen and the peas never did anything.  The apples are just starting to fall off the trees.  So, time to think about pies. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.