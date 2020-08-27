To the Editor:
Whatever happened to Connect America? Approximately three and a half years ago, we were looking for an internet provider that was better than CenturyLink DSL which we had at the time, but this service was so slow it kicked you off before loading. We tried Verizon Jet Pack which was better but worked only intermittently. Because of the intermittent service, we decided to go back to the CenturyLink. We called them about a week after terminating them but we were told we could not reconnected because there were too many connections on it at present making the service slow. We were told that by August of 2017 that Connect America fiber optic would be installed on Cedar Creek Road from Holly Road S to County Road 10. It did not happen, and for the past three plus years, we have seen no fiber optic installation on this stretch of Cedar Creek Road.
Just in the two months, we noticed installation of fiber optic on Downey Road that appears to be coming from County Road 10 to Holly Road and then going east. Also, Blackbird appears to have installation taking place. What happened to Cedar Creek between Holly and County Road 10? Maybe this area is like CHAZ or CHOP in Seattle, Washington, not part of anything.
If it were not for the fact of needing phone service for emergency purposes, we would get rid of CenturyLink but our cell phone does not work well at our house either. We have been told that our location is one of the worst reception areas in the state by any provider we contacted. On July 28, 2020 we stopped and asked a crew doing installation of fiber optics if Cedar Creek from County 10 to County 14 was going to have a fiber optics installed. The answer was no, it is not on the drawings we have. West end of Holly Road, work commenting, corner of Blackbird and County 10, work commencing, from corner of County Road 9 and County Road 10 to Cedar Creek work commencing.
It appears that we, on this stretch of Cedar Creek Road, between County Road 10 and County Road 14, will not be getting fiber optics installed.
Joe Miller
Pine City
