Solomon, considered the wisest man ever, once asked, “What do people get for all their hard work?” I hear complaints from my “working friends” about modern day work ethic, quality of work and sense of responsibility. The subject inspired a reflection on my own experiences and attitude toward work.
My dad had a reputation as one of the hardest workers in the mines, and mom essentially worked her fingers to the bone every day, so my world of work was heavily influenced by them. There were 14 kids in my family. Once we hit fourth grade, the carefree days ended, and we joined the family work force. Our first responsibility included weekly shifts doing dishes. A crew of two was assigned Monday through Wednesday, and a second crew of three covered the remaining days. The jobs included clearing the table; washing, drying, and putting the dishes away; and emptying the garbage. If you didn’t do the job, or if someone saw a dirty dish on the table or in the sink, you heard about it.
In fifth grade, we were added to the Saturday morning floor scrubbing rotation. This task had to be accomplished before turning on the television to watch cartoons, so there was pressure to “get it done” early. The floors were divided into sections, and every other weekend we were responsible for our section. Dad insisted we scrub the floors on our hands and knees. Once my mom bought a mop from the Fuller Brush man. When dad came down the stairs and saw us using it, he confiscated it and gave us a lesson on how much cleaner the floor gets when we worked “up close and personal.” So much for the mop. (By the way, he didn’t believe in power mowers, snow blowers, or automatic washing machines, either.) He inspected our work each Saturday morning, holding us to a high standard. I really didn’t mind sharing these tasks, along with mowing and raking and shoveling snow. The satisfaction of helping the family out and having responsibilities was actually rewarding.
Every summer we spent a week learning the value of hard work at my uncle’s farm. I always ended up on the hay wagons stacking bales. It was kind of fun for the first 15 minutes, but then it got really hard! My muscles ached, and I struggled to lift the bales to the top row. We learned nobody works harder than farmers, and we took a lot of pride in seeing the hay loft full of bales and knowing the cows would have food for the winter.
Then, there was the sewer in the basement. When I was in sixth grade, it started backing up periodically. When I say it backed up, I mean everything that went down the drain came back up – everything. Plumbers were expensive, so my dad bought a long sewer snake and a plunger and showed me how to unplug it. On those dreaded evenings when I got home from my paper route, mom would gently let me know that everyone was waiting to use the toilet. I’d put on rubber boots and gloves and head down the stairs. At first, I hated the job; but eventually, I got pretty good with a snake and a plunger and washing the floor once the drain was cleared. I took pride in the work and admired a clean, poopless floor. I know my siblings were “relieved” and appreciated my work.
At 16, Dad got me a job in a service station pumping gas and doing minor car repairs. His advice to me on the first day was, “Do your job, and your job will take care of you.” I tried to heed his advice in all my jobs: in college, the iron mines, the Air Force, and as a coach, teacher, principal, and fire fighter. My family truly inspired a positive attitude toward work and its rewards.
So, what do people get for all their hard work? Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think the ability to find satisfaction in work depends to a large extent upon attitude. Work can be a struggle if pursued as an end in itself – merely to gain money or possessions. As Paul says in Colossians 3:23-24: “Work hard and cheerfully at whatever you do, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people. Remember that the Lord will give you an inheritance as your reward, and the Master you are serving is Christ.” We are all given abilities and opportunities to work, but without God, there is no lasting reward or benefit in hard work. We can enjoy work if we remember the result of our labor is a gift from Him and see work as a means to serve others.
George AP Johnson is a Veteran and retired Pine City High School principal.
