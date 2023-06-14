Serviceberry, also called juneberry, shadbush or Saskatoon berry, is a small tree or shrub native to Minnesota. Ripe fruit can be eaten fresh or used in jams, jellies and pies. Serviceberry is attractive to pollinators, birds and other animals. One story maintains the first settlers in the New England area planned funeral services at the same time the tree bloomed, a sign the ground had thawed sufficiently to dig graves. The tree became known as the serviceberry. This origin is disputed.
Wild ginger, sometimes called woodland ginger, Canada ginger, snakeroot, colic root, coltsfoot, namepin and sturgeon potato. It has fuzzy, green, heart- or kidney-shaped leaves and below them is a small brown to burgundy, bowl-shaped flower. The color and scent of the blooms attract early spring gnats, flies and beetles. The flowers smell like rotten meat, although the scent isn’t noticeable to me.
Spring ephemeral wildflowers, like trilliums, trout lilies, Dutchman’s breeches, violets, hepatica, rue-anemone, bloodroot, and trout lilies make the most of their limited time, by using ants as a strategy for seed dispersal. Spring ephemerals are pollinated by bees, wasps, beetles and other insects, but ants spread the seeds from May through July. Seed dispersal by ants is called myrmecochory.
Male hummingbirds aggressively protect their territories, chosen because of an abundance of food, nectar and water. Male hummingbird territories are about a quarter acre. Females define their territories by the area around their nests. Both male and female hummingbirds are fiercely protective of their turf. Males are more likely to exhibit territorial behavior around backyard feeders or flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.