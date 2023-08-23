Chicory grows in open and disturbed areas like fields, roadsides and railways, and blooms July—October. The flowers open with the sun and close by noon on sunny, bright days and open later in the morning or remain open most of the day during cloudy weather.
I clung tenaciously to an agreeable day of incredible insect diversity. I noticed no wasp (hornet) looked cuddly and cabbage white butterflies weren’t everywhere, but they were trying. I looked up to check for winged ants. Cornfield and field ants swarm on late summer afternoons. Carpenter ants swarm in the spring.
Thistle seeds blew in the wind. The striking orange and black painted lady is one of the most common butterfly species in the world and is called the thistle butterfly. It migrates to warmer climates in winter. Goldenrod bloomed and isn’t the bad guy when it comes to causing hay fever. Sunflowers and compass plants followed the sun. Chokecherries provided astringent fruit. Sumac turned red and wild cucumber bloomed. Crabgrass, an annual that gets its name from its stems that spread outward and resemble the legs of a crab, showed a dark-reddish stain.
There are a lot of soybean aphids in the farmers’ fields of dreams, so there might be an influx of multi-colored Asian lady beetles this year. The aphids were accidentally introduced to the U.S. in the late 1990s. Its rapid spread was boosted by a nonnative plant, buckthorn, which was brought here as a nursery plant. Soybean aphids lay eggs in the fall on buckthorn. Several insects prey upon soybean aphid populations. These include the lady beetles and minute pirate bugs (often called no-see-ums). The multi-colored lady beetle is the nonnative ladybug that swarms into our houses in the fall.
Japanese beetles feed on over 350 species of plants, eating flowers and fruits, but they commonly chew around the veins of the leaves, skeletonizing them. They prefer foliage in full sun and love wild grapevines.
