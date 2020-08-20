A Sandstone woman has been hospitalized after a crash at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Highway 23 on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 13.
According to the incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug 13 at approximately 4:46 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Michael Lawrence Smith, 61, of Sandstone was at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 23 and was inching forward to get a better visual of the intersection.
The state patrol reports that an approaching 1997 Saturn Sedan driven by Breawna Renee Hemm, 20, of Idabel, Oklahoma didn’t have time to stop and collided with the Pontiac.
Both drivers were uninjured. However, the passenger of the Pontiac Grand Prix – Theresa Rose Grygelko, 57, of Sandstone – was hospitalized after the incident with injuries described as non-life threatening.
All parties involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
