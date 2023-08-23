One of my favorite hymns of the faith is “Wounded For Me” written by W. G. Ovens and Gladys Westcott Roberts. It is filled with theology and hope. Stanza one says, “Wounded for me, wounded for me, There on the cross He was wounded for me. Gone my transgressions, and now I am free, All because Jesus was wounded for me.” Jesus took my place and paid my debt. He bore the stripes that I deserved. The apostle Peter put it this way in 1 Peter 2:24, “Who his own self bore our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” Have you thanked Him today for being wounded for you?
The second stanza says, “Dying for me, dying for me, There on the cross He was dying for me. Now in His death my redemption I see, All because Jesus was dying for me.” In His death, I have life. He paid the full price to buy me back from the slave market and has made me a child of God. He is our Redeemer. We owe Him our gratitude and honor. Our debt is paid!
The third stanza says, “Risen for me, risen for me, Up from the grave He has risen for me. Now evermore from death’s sting I am free, All because Jesus has risen for me.” Jesus did not stay in the grave. He rose in victory over sin and death and hell. Paul wrote to the believers in 1 Corinthians 15:55-58 about Christ’s victory over sin with these powerful words: “O death, where is your sting? O grave, where is your victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
The fourth stanza says, “Living for me, living for me, Up in the skies He is living for me. Daily He’s pleading and praying for me, All because Jesus is living for me.” We have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the righteous. We have a mediator before God who is daily praying for you, dear one. He is interceding for you. He knows you intimately and cares about you passionately. Hebrews 4:16 says, “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Been to His throne recently?
The final stanza says, “Coming for me, coming for me, One day to earth He is coming for me. Then with what joy His dear face I shall see! O how I praise Him! He’s coming for me.” This is our living hope. Jesus is going to call us to Himself and meet us in the clouds. Paul says, “So shall we ever be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:17b). Are you living each day like today is that day? What a day of rejoicing that will be. Until that day, be faithful and fruitful for the One who was “Wounded for Me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.