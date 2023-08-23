One of my favorite hymns of the faith is “Wounded For Me” written by W. G. Ovens and Gladys Westcott Roberts. It is filled with theology and hope. Stanza one says, “Wounded for me, wounded for me, There on the cross He was wounded for me. Gone my transgressions, and now I am free, All because Jesus was wounded for me.” Jesus took my place and paid my debt. He bore the stripes that I deserved. The apostle Peter put it this way in 1 Peter 2:24, “Who his own self bore our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.” Have you thanked Him today for being wounded for you?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.