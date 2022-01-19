HoldingFord 40, PCHS 36
The Dragon’s Varsity Wrestling team dropped a close match to Holdingford on Friday. The Dragons started to introduce some of their younger wrestlers to varsity matches. James Noreen, Frank Betters and Nicolas Blaiser all wrestled very well in their debuts, giving the Dragons an opportunity. Highlights of the night included Roman Mckinney getting a fall at 106, outstanding efforts from Noreen, Betters, and Blaiser. Typically the Dragons give up 18 team points at those weight classes via forfeit, but the young crew only gave up 12. Armani Johnson-Maldonado, 285, boosted his confidence with a big win.
