10 Years Ago, 2012
County approves another year aboard NLX train project Pine County will pay over 15,000 to stay involved with the proposed Northern Lights Express Commuter Rail Project in 2012. The proposed rail line would stretch from Duluth Superior to Minneapolis, with stops in Cambridge and Hinckley, including a loop to Grand Casino Hinckley. Total construction cost for the project is estimated at roughly 650 million.
25 Years Ago, 1997
Road Wars rekindled. New Commissioners cut Pine City project. Just two meetings into his new job is 4th District Pine County Commissioner, Frank’s Skaff, led a move that canceled a Pine City Road Project in favor of one in the Hinckley area. He started by asking that the 1998-99 road improvement program be added to the Tuesday, January 14th meeting agenda for discussion. The board which recently adapted a road improvement program for the next three years, approved his request.
50 Years Ago, 1972
Many visitors and much activity is expected in Pine City this weekend, January 15th and 16th when the second annual snowflake days winter celebration will be held here.
A public hearing to discuss the location and design of the proposed Pine City rest area will be held tonight, in the village hall community room. Representatives of the Minnesota highway department will present information and Exhibits pertaining to the location, design and the social economic and environmental effects of this project.
The Pine County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, at which time Clarence Nordstrom, First District commissioner, was elected to serve as chairman of the board during 1972.
75 Years Ago, 1947
The local fire Queen contest, to choose the most attractive and personable girl in Pine City for is representative to The Mid Winter Carnival, Saint Paul is rapidly drawing to a close. Plans are now laid for the fire queen ball and notables will arrive here next Wednesday to participate in the coronation ceremonies.
William G Ausmus, commissioner of the second district, was elected chairman of the County board at its annual meeting. Harry Gebhardt, of the 5th District, is the new Vice chairman.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The local Town basketball team went to Gaston last Saturday and succeeded in defeating that team.
George Kick, Ira Holt, Butter maker Carlson, and John Flayton attended the opening of the new Creamery at Rush City last week.
125 Years Ago, 1897
About the most pleasant sleigh ride party this winter left here Saturday evening for Gus Sexton’s camp on Willow Lake. Despite a blinding snow storm, about forty people turned out and voted it a most enjoyable time, and oh, what a supper! In the party, were twenty people, the guests of Mr. and Mrs. G.H. Atwood, having come upon a special car for the purpose.
