10 Years Ago, 2010
On Monday, Aug. 23 Steve Karas looked over his herd of 19 beef cattle, he saw only 15. The four animals he was missing weren’t small either – a 1,700 pound Angus bull, a 1,500 pound red Angus steer and two Angus cows. The value of the four animals is roughly $4,000. He didn’t find the missing cattle but did discover cattle tracks and a damaged fence. He began to suspect the cattle had been stolen. He spoke to his neighbors and contacted the Pine County Sheriff’s Department.
Choppers and cruisers roared around Robinson Park and out of Pine City for the Sixth Annual Patrick Bombard Memorial Scholarship Ride. Organizer Rick Herzog said that as may as 100 bikes were expected for the event, with 150 participating. Last year’s ride raised $5,000 for the scholarship fund.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Vern Mikkelsen, Minnetonka a 1945 Askov high school graduate was this year’s Grand Marshall of the Askov’s 58th Annual Rutabaga Festival. Mikkelsen went on to have a famous college and professional basketball career. This year he was inducted into the National Basketball Association Hall of Fame. In 1949, he played for Hamline University and from 1950-1959 he played for the Minneapolis Lakers seeing his team to four NBA titles.
Jon Rydberg, Pine City spent part of his summer in Europe competing and attending camp. Jon participated in the Belgium Camp for Juniors. He competed against 20 other Juniors from all over the world and captured second place. In Nottingham, England Rydberg participated in the British Open.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The Pine City swimming pool committee met Wednesday evening of last week at the vocational school to discuss ways and means of building a pool in the village. Petitions are now being circulated as the result.
The 1970-71 school year will get underway at Pine City for elementary and high school students next Monday, Aug. 31, with an estimated enrollment of 1,565 students, 780 elementary and 785 high school.
Below normal rainfall, hot weather, low humidity and large numbers of people using the forest for recreation and berry picking could produce real problems for the division of lands and forestry fire protection personnel.
75 Years Ago, 1945
The Agricultural Extension Service will continue to give farm people of Pine county as much service as possible in spite of the resignation of Clyde Shumway as county agent.
A deer season, including two weekends was announced by Chester S. Wilson, Conservation Commissioner, today. The usual one deer of any age or sex may be taken by legal firearms from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, both dates inclusive.
On Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. before a setting of ferns and huge bouquets of gladiola and assorted flowers, Marie Lucille Egsgaard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Egsgaard of West Rock, became the bride of Kenneth Peterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. August Peterson of East Rock.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The new Family Theatre at Pine City, is practically completed and will be formally opened to the public on Wednesday of next week.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Pirkl are the parents of a 13 and one half pound baby boy.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Theo Buselmeir has a crew of men moving the old court house building to his lots on the east side of the track and will remodel it for a dwelling.
The crop liars are out in full force in Pine City, but they can’t beat Sandstones yield, a million bushels of rocks to the acre.
From Sandstone: Our population is above the one thousand mark and we are seriously thinking of Pine City as a suburb.
