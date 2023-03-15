10 Years Ago, 2013
Drought enters seventh month: Experts disagree on what spring weather will bring. The Pine City area has been dealing with severe drought conditions since Sept. 2 and
Northern Pine County has been in the same condition since Oct. 2. For farmers, the upcoming weeks and months are crucial to the 2013 growing season.
Pine County comes together in short story contest: From Sturgeon Lake to Rock Creek, from Brook Park to Markville, writers are sharpening pencils all across Pine County as the first ever Pine County Short Story Contest gets underway this March. Every story submitted must be an original work of fiction up to 2,000 words, and previously unpublished. To give the contest a local twist, each story submitted must be set in Pine County, in whole or in part, or have a strong Pine County connection.
Liquor store robbed at knife point. A Carlton County liquor store was robbed by a knife-weilding man on March 9, and a suspect has already been taken into custody by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Pioneer online: The Pine City Pioneer is now online at www.pinecitymn.com.
BevCo officials say they’re pleased with Pine City’s offer. Officials from the water and juice bottling company, BevCo, Inc., have responded enthusiastically to the Pine City Economic Development Authority’s proposals to build a plant for BevCo in the industrial park. They told the city council on March 4 that they will let Pine City know this week or next if it will be site for their new plant.
Five finalists to interview for presidency of Pine Technical College. Five finalists for the presidency of Pine Technical College have been invited to participate in campus interviews beginning Monday, March 16. The new presidents will replace Eugene Biever, who is retiring June 30 and has served as president since 1981.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Atscott Manufacturing Company of Pine City has completed payment of an Economic Development Administration Minnesota Area Redevelopment loan. Atscott, a job machine shop, thereby became the second Minnesota company to repay such an industrial loan. Since beginning operations 10 years ago in an abandoned creamery building, the company has grown to approximately 55 employees, a $300,000 payroll and annual sales of more than $600,000.
Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Rike were honored Sunday, March 11 on their 30th wedding anniversary at a party hosted by their children at the senior citizen center in Pine City.
75 Years Ago, 1948
The Pine City High School basketball team won the District 25 championship in the tournament held at the auditorium on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of last week by virtue of wins over the Willow River, Moose Lake and Lindstrom/Center City quints.
Carl W. Colby, 72, editor and publisher of the Pine County Courier at Sandstone for its past 43 years, died at Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis, Wednesday morning March 10, at 8:10 o’clock.
Beroun: Ernest Kub, who is employed at the Beroun Creamery, was painfully burned while at work. It will be many days before his hand is well enough to allow him to return. His many friends hope that it was not be a long and painful recovery.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Work has started this week on the new oil station for the Gehl Oil Company. It will be located on the Federal Highway on the corner opposite the Piper Furniture Company.
Jo E. Therrien, Pine County Representative in the state legislature, has been named chairman of the state parks committee of the House. It is unusual for a new member to receive a chairmanship of an important committee during his first session and it is quite an honor.
Plan to attend the Easter dance at the armory on Monday evening, April 2. Sid Striegel’s famous Tinkertown Jazz Band of Minneapolis will furnish the music.
Art Biederman was a weekend visitor in Moose Lake. We understand that wedding bells may ring for Art this summer. When approached on the subject, Art wouldn’t deny or confirm the rumor, but his happy face leads one to believe that it might be so.
125 Years Ago, 1898
One day last week, as Andrew Feury was on the Pokegama Road, less than half a mile above the lake, being on his way back from Brook Park, where he had been after a wagon load of mixed personal property, animate and otherwise, consisting of three calves, some feed, ect. for a newcomer from Dakota, Mr. Feury stopped at Thomas Hady’s and left his team in the road untied while he called at the house. His team soon discovered they had the lines and the open road before them. They started on one of their habitual spurts, appearing then on beating all their past dashing records of speed. As a result, the calves were thrown out, but fortunately they were not hurt. One of the single trees broke, wagon box splintered, reach broken and in passing over a large oak stump, the end of the hind wheels was socked into the stump so deep and solid that the combined efforts of three men, pulling and wiggling, failed to extract the reach, and they had to use other appliances. The horses cleared themselves, and were caught at the head of the lake, not very seriously hurt.
Mr. Sickler of Hustletown entertained a number of the young folks on Friday evening at what was to have been a candy pull. All had a good time, playing games and otherwise enjoying themselves. The only thing lacking was the candy.
