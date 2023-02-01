10 Years Ago, 2013
The temperature had lifted just above freezing at the start of the 47th Annual Pokegama Lake Fish Derby on Jan. 27, and the ice on the Southeast end of the lake was packed with anglers vying for prizes. Gathered around the pre-drilled holes outside Kurtz Muffies on the Lake, they sat on stools, camping chairs, upturned buckets, metal folding chairs, and on gates of pickup trucks. There were a lot of hugs as friends visited each other on the lake.
The Pine City pond hockey classic was held Feb. 8 through the 10th at the west side park pond, the public swimming beach in Pine City. The tournament featured both competitive and recreational divisions.
Don your period or semi-formal attire and step back in time to 19th century high society at the annual Queen Charlotte’s birthday ball on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Northwest Company Fur Post, in Pine City. Lively county dances will be taught and called. Refreshments will be served.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Regional Medical Center open for sneak preview. The community will have its first opportunity to visit the new Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center in Wyoming during a sneak preview open house on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1. The building, which blends physicians clinics with hospital and emergency care, will open to clinic patients on Feb. 9 and to hospital patients on Feb. 14.
Pine County Sheriff, Steve Haavisto, announces the availability of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association scholarship program for 1998. The association has established a scholar ship fund of $9,000 and will aware 15, $600 scholarships this year. It hopes to expand the scholarship program in coming years.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Lewis Wagoner, originally of Moose Lake, has purchased Ike Gillespie, Incorporated. As of Jan. 1, it will be known as Wagoner Motors.
75 Years Ago, 1948
County Rural School news: most schools have been closed for a few days during the cold and storm this past week. The schools closed because of the storms or bad roads. Those days lost are considered as legal holidays and need not be made up.
Pine County Farmers lost $4,839 as a result of corn borer damage in 1947. Total loss for the state was nearly 15 million or nearly $80 per farm compared with less than $1 per farm in 1946.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The WTCU prohibition anniversary celebration on the evening of Jan. 16 at the Methodist Church, was pronounced an interesting meeting.
125 Years Ago, 1898
If the snow continues to delay, our wagons will all be broken down. These sleds and the children will be barefooted by Spring.
And now the question arises as to what time of day the proverbial groundhog came out. One thing is certain, a groundhog who stayed underground all winter showed very poor taste in coming out on the coldest day of the season.
