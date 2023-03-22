10 Years Ago, 2013
County sticks with Arrowhead Transit bus service: Arrowhead Transit reported that it had more Pine County riders, and made more money than expected in 2012. As its Feb. 19 meeting at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, the Pine County Board of Commissioners voted to renew its contract with Arrowhead Transit. Because ridership is up in Pine County, revenue was slightly higher than projected.
Faced with a need to create several hundred new parking spaces in connection with the new Pine City High School Auditorium, the school board is exploring the purchase of the former Car City automobile dealership site across the street. The school board voted unanimously last week on a resolution to purchase the 5.45 acre site and building as is for $30,000, and the school officials are working with the seller on due diligence issues and execution of a formal purchase agreement is expected soon.
25 Years Ago, 1998
New teachers contract raises salary 6% over two year period. A new two year contract has been finalized between Pine City education association and the Pine City School Board. This was achieved with the assistance of a state mediator, the agreement raises the teachers salary base by 3% in each of the next two years.
U.S. West introduces a new generation of services in Pine City. U.S. West is now offering a new generation of advanced custom calling services to residents of Pine City. At the same time, the services are also being introduced in Braham, More, Ogilvie, Rush City, Sandstone, and Hinckley. The most popular of the seven new services is caller ID, which lets customers know who is calling before they answer the telephone.
Snowmobile trails are not for all season. An early spring brings an early reminder from the Department of Natural Resources that motorcycles, all terrain vehicles, and four-wheel drive trucks are now allowed on snowmobile trails.
50 Years Ago, 1973
The Pine City American Legion held its annual birthday part dinner and dance last Saturday. Honored at the affair were legion members who have held continuous membership for 54 years of the post’s existence.
Mark Bina, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Aloysius Bina of Pine City, was injured Tuesday, March 13 while helping to tear a barn down on the old Bina farm. He fell out of the hay mow and came down across an old arrow head which was lodged in the barn wall. His head was badly cut and he also suffered a fractured skull and broken right wrist. He was hospitalized at Sandstone overnight and a week later was able to return to school.
A meeting of those interested in securing an ice arena for Pine City was held on Monday evening of this week. This included both adults and junior hockey fans and backers. It was concluded that outside funding seems remote so local money and effort are being enlisted for the project.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Brook Park: The primary grades under Mrs. Frances Carley have been busy dying Easter eggs for the Easter Tree and all have brought bunnies to put under and around the tree.
Albert Lick, who has been an employee at the People’s Oil Company here the past two and a half years, last week purchased the Mobile Oil Station in Hinckley, formerly operated by Donald Shoberg.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The demon fire again rained supreme at Grasston last Monday evening when it destroyed the O.M. Nelson store, the meat market and building occupied by the Advance Ice House, barn and other outbuildings.
The First National Bank of Pine City has capitol and surplus of $57,500.
After a nine month stay at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Paul, Doctor J.J. Sculley is back at his home in Pine City.
Following was the scale of wages recommended by the county engineer at the monthly meeting of the county board: maintenance patrolman, 25 cents per hour for team; on construction, laborers, 25 cents per hour and 25 cents per hour for team; graderman, 50 cents per hour; farming, 37 and a half cents per hour; dynamiters, 30 cents; gravel checkers, 32 and a half cents; and tractor engineer, $140 per month.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Frank Sickler, who last week offered to rent out a pine cottage, acquaint us with the fact that he has changed his mind. In the blizzard of March 19, he advertised for a wife. We would not wonder if that has something to do with it.
When Glasow, McLaughlin and Murray get there new buildings up on Front Street, the block, which was swept by fire last summer, will be a credit to the town.
There is some talk of organizing a bicycle club here this summer, and it would add much to the summers enjoyment. Other towns, not as large as this, have wheel clubs. Those interested should work the matter up and have a club organized by the time the warm weather comes.
Some of the neighbors are rejoicing that they got their ice houses filled just in the nick of time, while others will have to keep as cool as possible and wait until another winter for ice.
