10 Years Ago, 2013
Lawmakers take rough ride down Highway 70. A US congressman, the head of MNdot, the Minnesota house Transportation chair and local lawmakers had the chance to experience all the bumps, bangs, dips and drops of Highway 70. In other words to endure what regular riders on Highway 70 live through every day.
Pine County and Pokegama Township have announced plans for some major road improvements as well. Pine County will resurface County Road 11, the entire Henriette Road, from the west county line to Highway 61.
Ride Em! A night of cowboy action was in store for all those who stopped by the Pine City Bull Ride held at Heidelberger’s Arena in Rock Creek. From bull riding to mutton busting, kids and adults enjoyed the show and all for a good cause: Viking, Jared Allen’s charity, homes for Wounded Warriors.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Over 100 seniors graduate in 1998. The Pine City High School class of 1998 will file into the gymnasium for the ceremony that will cap their school careers. About 120 seniors will receive diplomas during the commencement exercise.
Valedictorian Jaclyn Werner and co-salutatorians Meagan Jeske and Molly Sloan will address their classmates, families and friends.
Federal bill allocates $900,000 for Highway 61: Funding to aid in the long-awaited reconstruction of Highway 61 through Pine City is included in the federal transportation bill that’s expected to be signed by President Clinton. The bill, the largest, most comprehensive public works legislation in history, earmarks $900,000 to upgrade County State Highway 61 from Highway 324 to the Snake River Bridge. The money becomes available in the year 2000.
Pine County will turn home care over to private sector: Pine County plans to be out of the home health care business, and private agencies will assume the role of caring for the 170 clients it serves. The change will save the county an estimated $199,000 per year.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Chief Petty Officer Van H. Day has just announced the opening of the new Navy Recruiting branch office in the Enterprise Building, room 101, Pine City.
East Central Electric Association announced last week plans to construct a new building for its Pine City offices this summer. The new facility will be located on the corner of Highway 61 and Hillside Avenue.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Because of very poor cooperation on the part of band members, there was no band concert Wednesday night. The best band director in the county can’t make a band out of a group who are not all present at rehearsal. There were 25 members absent out of a possible 50 membership.
Mary Hodge joined the staff of this newspaper starting with this edition in the capacity of general news reporter.
Pokegama: School District 42, with Mrs. Art O’Donnell as teacher, had its annual picnic last Friday with a very large attendance of the community. All enjoyed the very generous dinner and grand treat of ice cream following. Sunnyside School, with Miss Kelly as teacher, also held their picnic and had the usual good crowd and eats. They expect an increase of 29 pupils next year.
100 Years Ago, 1923
One of the prettiest weddings of the season was that which took place yesterday afternoon at the home of Dr. and Mrs. R.L. Wiseman, when their daughter, Miss Ruth, was united in marriage to Clair Shuey.
District Court was convened last Monday noon with the largest calendar that Pine County has ever had. There are 199 civil cases and five criminal cases.
Rock Creek: Thieves entered the A&B Garage last Monday night and escaped with 28 castings and about 40 tubes. Entrance was made by prying open the front door. Messrs. Anderson and Baker are fully protected by the Gale Insurance Company, who had men on the job here early Tuesday getting the full particulars of the burglary.
Five dollars enrolls you. You can now buy and pay for a Ford car out of your weekly earnings on the Ford weekly purchase plan.
125 Years Ago, 1898
On last Wednesday, J.Bennett Smith, the owner of the copper mine, showed us some specimens of ore taken from the mine by his expert minor on Wednesday, which showed a large quantity of copper and some silver ore.
Rock Creek: The creamery building is now completed and the machinery arrived Wednesday, so in about 10 days, it will be up and running.
