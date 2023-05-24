10 Years Ago, 2013
No Grant coming for I-35 pipe: Pine City doesn’t qualify for grants to help pay for extending water and sewer across I-35 to serve the proposed Black Hoof development project for a proposed Hotel to be located southwest of the intersection of I-35 and County Road 7.
Art in the Park starts the end of May: Prepare those lawn chairs and blankets. Art in the Park is right around the corner. Art in the Park is a weekly event held in the summer in Pine City, a tradition that brings Pine City and other neighboring communities together for music, performances, food, and fun.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Pine City’s annual Memorial Day observance will be held on Monday May 25. The Pine City High School marching band and several service organizations will be represented in the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. on the shores of Cross Lake at Lakeside Medical Center.
50 Years Ago, 1973
One hundred and four seniors will receive diplomas from Pine City High School next Tuesday evening, May 29, at 8 p.m. This will be the 71st class to receive diplomas since the first commencement here in 1903. Tim Chalupnik will give the valedictorian address. Jay Odegard will give the salutatorian address.
Loren Samuelson turned in the top score for the Dragon’s in the District 25 golf tournament in Moose Lake last Monday. He shot a 79 in 18 holes.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Father Daniel McEnery, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church, left here Sunday for St Louis on the first leg of a vacation trip, which will take him to his native home in Ireland.
Brook Park: Bernard Parsons recently took over the milk hauling route for the Brook Park Creamery from Archie Gross.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The lights were turned on, and the new Gehl Filling Station opened for business in Pine City last Saturday evening.
A fire, which started about 4 p.m. last Thursday afternoon at the home of Ernest Olson, two and one half miles east of Rock Creek, destroyed the barn, chicken house, tool house, silo and silage and about four ton of hay.
Joseph Piha and Leonard Lyseth came together with their Fords last Saturday during the heavy rain, both cars being damaged.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Following is the account of a disastrous fire which hit Pine City May 9, 1898.
“In Ashes.” Again Pine City has suffered from a disastrous conflagration, and all the business section of the city that was spared from the big fire of April 28, 1897 is in ruins, as well as a number of fine residences, the loss of property being far greater than that of last year.
Some time between half past 10 and 11: o’clock on Monday night, the foreman of the Pioneer office, just as he was retiring for the night, observed faint glimmers of light shining through the glass front of Louis Petricka’s Hardware store. The light grew steadily brighter and by the time he had reached the street and sounded an alarm, the entire rear portion of the hardware store, as well as Jos. Franta’s harness shop adjoining on the south, was a mass of flames. Almost the entire population was quickly gathered and many went to work in an endeavor to check the flames, while others lent their aid in removing goods from the adjacent buildings. Within half an hour after the first alarm, the flames had gained such headway that it became evident to all that the strenuous but unorganized efforts of the fire fighters were all in vain and that the destruction of the entire Village was imminent and president Breckenridge telegraphed for Aid to the Hinckley fire Department.
In the meantime, despite the efforts of the fire brigade, the flames rapidly spread in three directions from the point of origin. To the east, directly across the street, stood the K. of P. Building, the lower portion of which was occupied by Jos. Veverka’s Bakery and Restaurant. These were soon laid low and the large Burger building followed next. This was occupied on the ground floor by H.N. Welch, hardware and furniture, Abe Swanson, jewelry store, and the Pine Poker print shop and editorial rooms. On the Upper Floor were located the Pine County Pioneer and John Stochl’s cigar factory, while the rooms in the Rybak’s General Store and residence immediately adjoining Petricka’s on the north, was soon in ruins, and the flames, leaping the intervening space, soon had the large General Store of A. Pennington in their fatal embrace.
The story continues to tell that the new Lake View Hotel and Riverside cottage were destroyed, as were J.D. Vaughn”s residence and barns. Otto Kowalke”s buildings and W.F. Glasow’s two new store rooms were scorched but saved, and the large brick Hurley building, the Agnes Hotel, withstood the flames.
