10 Years Ago, 2010
World War I veteran Hannes Rypkema and World War II veteran John Kozisek were decorated soldiers who went on to be elected as sheriffs of Pine County.
Starting in January, Pine City will have public transportation available for the first time when Arrowhead Transit moves into town.
A young learner listens to a canine heartbeat as veterinarian Gene Webster gives the class at Imagination Station Preschool a lesson in animal health.
Doug Price, Dave Hancock, Al Thayer, Vern Munson and Pat Bankers were in charge of another successful Grasston Lions potato sausage dinner.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Pine County investigators have files a foot high on the September 1993 murder of David Samuel Keacher, and are reaching out to the public to help find who killed the 87-year-old in his mobile home in Pine City.
Tears come easily to Elaine Bauman’s eyes these days, as she does all she can to help her adopted son Brian find a bone marrow donor to cure his leukemia. Now a Korean TV crew has come to Pine City to help try to connect Brian with a biological relative who would be a good match as a donor.
Eight local high school students participated in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy contest. Jaci Werner captured first place. Andrea Mathison took second. Michele Hill took third and Lenea Krier placed fourth.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Johnson, Pine City, have been selected as Pine County’s outstanding soil and water conservation farmers.
Rush City’s largest industry, Plastech Research Inc., has merged with Frandsen Lumber Inc. The merger will add about 50 more employees to the peak 150 persons employed there now.
An east central hockey league was formed recently with five community hockey teams to participate this winter. Teams are from Pine City, Cambridge, Moose Lake, Mora and Milaca.
A plan to discontinue the village police department and instead contract with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office for police protection in the village was discussed by the council at its regular meeting.
75 Years Ago, 1945
More than 100 veterans of World War II were taken into the Heath-Perkins Post of the American Legion at impressive ceremonies held at the high school auditorium on Wednesday evening of last week.
A new landmark now graces the skyline of Pine City, since the smokestack on the Land O’ Lakes milk drying plant was completed a week ago. The new stack reaches 136 feet in the air and makes an imposing sight.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Clark Pennington was appointed village clerk by the council at their meeting held last Tuesday evening, to fill the unexpired term of Ernest Borchers who had handed in his resignation. The council granted a license to Karsky and Kynel to operate a pool room in connection with the barbershop.
L.F. Appleby, secretary of the Pine County Poultry Association took a number of prizes with birds he exhibited at the Chisago poultry show at Rush City last week.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Robert Hoffman’s feed mill is running steadily now and when not grinding feed he has his wood saw in operation. Quite a number of those owning horses and cutters were speeding their fast stock on the ice Sunday. Pine City can boast as many fine turnouts as any town its size in the state.
