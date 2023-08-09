10 Years Ago, 2013
Man shocked by high voltage power line, attempted copper theft suspected: An area man is in medical induced coma after being severely shocked by a high tension power line south of Pine City High School.
The folks at the power company said there’s no way he should have survived. They said anyone that was out at 2:00 a.m. would have thought that was lightning. It would have been seen for miles.
Investigators suspect that the man was on the ground, attempting to jerk the top of the line free from the pole when the grounding wire touched the power line. The copper whipped, made contact and he received a 69,000 volt shock.
Pine County last week joined the list of more than half of Minnesota counties that will implement a new Wheelage tax next year. The tax will apply to cars and trucks registered in Pine County.
25 Years Ago, 1998
With nearly 1,600 bicyclists participating, the 1998 Ride Across Minnesota was the biggest ever. Funds were raised by the riders, reportedly around 600,000 this year. Pine City was the end point on the journey which started in Breckenridge. The finish line was in front of the VFW Hall.
The Minnesota Sokol Camp in Pine City will again play host to the Sokol Camp Booyah Picnic featuring Czechoslovakian Folk Dancers in full Czech costumes.
The Minnesota Sokol Camp is on Cross lake, five miles from Pine City on the east side of the lake.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Construction workers were busy this week putting up the new steel framework of the new Ford-Mercury garage building being constructed by Cavallin Inc. Their new quarters, located just north of Hwy 324 near the freeway, should be ready for occupancy early this fall. Contractor is Walt Johnson Construction of Pine City.
Brook Park: A past resident commented, “This week when I was putting up dills, I thought of The Pickle Factory that used to be in Brook Park. It stood in back of the tavern on the road between there and the tracks. Dills were made there. Later that building became a feed store.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Luedke and Mr. and Mrs. Heron Eckstein, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are the new owners of the Joe Prochaska building known as the Beroun Cafe. The tavern will be open for business Saturday morning. A restaurant will be opened after redecorating is completed.
Quite a number of people from Pine City visited the men at Camp Ripley Sunday. Many enjoyed their first glimpse of the camp and the way the men live. They found the food good and plentiful and the living quarters far above the average of army camps.
There was a large crowd in Rock Creek last Friday night to see the free out-of-doors movies, which the merchants are sponsoring every Friday night. Everyone welcome to these free movies.
100 Years Ago, 1923
W.J. Franta says that whoever took the lock belonging to the school house south of Pine City might as well have the key to go with it and can get the same by applying to him. The lock is not much good without the key, and Mr. Franta says the key is certainly useless without the lock.
The west has paid tribute to the memory of President Warren G. Harding and the east was given its opportunity as the funeral train bearing his body from San Francisco to Washington sped steadily toward the national capital. Pine City and the community will pay fitting tribute to the memory of our late president with appropriate services to be held in the park commencing at 1:30 p.m. President Harding died very suddenly after a battle against pneumonia. Calvin Coolidge now is president.
Thos. Gardner has purchased the city dray line business from Gus Luckow and will combine it with his present dray business.
125 Years Ago, 1898
The sound of heavy firing down the river last Monday morning alarmed some of the campus on Mission Island, but it transpired that it was only Matt Hurley assassinating a skunk.
Born, to the wife of Joseph W. Neubauer, a daughter.
James Wandel and Herman Borchers have greatly improved the appearance of their dwellings by adding a new wire fence, which is neat and attractive. Mr. Wandel has also given his house a coat of paint.
Louis P. Ferguson was killed August 5, 1898 by a Seattle Northern train by the pilot bar on the engine. Mr. Ferguson was well known in Pine County, having lived a number of years in Rock Creek, Mission Creek and Hinckley.
