10 Years Ago, 2013
Pine City has added another incentive to bring new business to town. Over 40 acres in the city’s industrial park are now ‘shovel ready’ making it one of the few communities statewide to have certified shovel ready lands.
Home robbed, suspect found inside asleep: According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County court, a Hinckley woman called dispatch to report that a man she did not know was sleeping at the bottom of her stairs.
A deputy reported to the woman’s home and found the burglar asleep at the foot of the stairway. The Hinckley woman told the deputy she did not know or recognize the man, who was then placed under arrest. The suspect told the deputy he thought he was at a friend’s house and was going to borrow a few things, like a car, flat screen TV and any money he could find. After the deputy placed the man in his squad car, he observed a broken basement window on the east side of the residence. The man is now in the Pine County Jail.
County faces road funding pothole: The Pine County board has scheduled a special work session next month to consider two new highway funding options made available to counties that have been approved by the Minnesota legislature this year. Pine County currently has 425 miles of paved roads. The Pine County board said it would take 25 years to resurface every road in the county at the current funding levels.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Old timers game: The Pine City pirates annual Old Timers Game is set for Sunday at the Pine City Fields. All former pirates players and spectators are invited to the game which will begin at 2 p.m.
Commuter rail coming north, Committee forms to work on link to Metro: North suburban commuter rail took a small step forward last week when officials from more than a dozen communities along the Highway 61 corridor agreed to form a committee to oversee the project.
A special meeting organized by Ramsey, Washington and Chisago county authorities to discuss the abandoned and active portions of the Soo Line Railroad drew more than 50 high-powered city and township officials to Forest Lake on June 18.
The community leaders agreed that North Suburban Commuter Rail, backed by millions of dollars in federal and state planning funds, could become a reality within the next 10 to 20 years.
Pine City teams capture tournament titles: Two Pine City teams recently emerged as champions in baseball tournaments against opponents from Wisconsin.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Bill Ferguson of the village maintenance crew had to take a hacksaw to some street signs in order to remove them for replacement. All of Pine City’s street signs are in the process of being replaced with attractive new green and white ones.
E.G. (Pedro) Johnson, a familiar face behind the post officer counter for 25 years, retired last Friday. He was assistant postmaster.
Playing at the Pine Outdoor Theatre: “Nashville Story” and “Swamp Girl”, and Rated X, “The Swingin’ Pussycats.”
75 Years Ago, 1948
Only one other community in the entire state of Minnesota can boast of a better record to date in regular baseball league play than Pine City. Winthrop, a member of the Twin cities League, boasts of a record of 11 straight wins to top the Pine City Pirates with a record of 10 straight ballgames listed in the win column. Installation of a 1,000 KW generating unit to supplement the supply of electric power from the Pine City steam generating plant will begin shortly, Edward E. Wolter, manager of the Rural Cooperative Power Association, operators of the plant, announced today. The additional power will greatly relieve the existing power shortages in and near Pine City. At the same time, it will permit the East Central Electric Association of Braham, which operates power distributing facilities in Pine City, to extend electric service to many people in rural areas who still are without it.
Ruby Sorenson is announcing in an advertisement in another part of this issue that she is opening a cafe in the Rys building in Beroun today, with fresh coffee and donuts being served from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cafe will be called Ruby’s Cafe.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Last week’s issue of the Poker had an announcement of the marriage of Andrew Johnson and Miss Helen Soderbeck. The announcement was brought into the Poker office and was printed as it was written. Mr Johnson states that no such wedding has taken place. Whether the writer of the article was perpetrating a joke, or thought the wedding had taken place, we do not know.
125 Years Ago, 1898
The log drive is still here and will be until the new dam is completed so as to hold another head of water. The crews left the latter part of the week.
A.E. Webber’s steamer, the Stowe, has been laid up for the past week on account of an accident that occurred last Friday, the cylinder head having blown out. It will be ready in a few days to run as usual.
Big plans were being made for the celebrating of July 4th with Mayor J.Y. Breckenridge on the executive committee making plans for the big event.
