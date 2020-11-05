10 Years Ago, 2010
On Nov. 2, voters in the Pine City School District approved the renewal of the school’s 10-year operating levy by a margin of 2,651 to 1,619.
Rob Springborg and Matthew Mordal have finished construction of a disc golf course at Voyageur Park. Springborg has put over $1,000 of his own money into the course, and it has already received many positive reviews from fans of the sport.
Lidell Nordrum, who lived in Pine City since he was five years old, said he wanted to honor fallen veterans in a monument he built with his own hands. For every veteran in his family, Nordrum has dedicated a rock at the base of a flagpole which flies the red, white and blue high over his property.
Twelve-year-old Dennis Skalicky shot a doe on opener weekend. This was his first year of hunting.
25 Years Ago, 1995
She started cooking for others as a way to survive the Depression, but soon Mary Watrin learned she loves blending flavors, experimenting and coming up with recipes of her own. At 85, Watrin only recently turned her catering duties over to younger women, but her popular dishes won’t soon be forgotten.
The Pine City Arts Council and the Pine City Library will sponsor the annual fall Arts Council’s amateur photography show.
Eight members of the Pine City High School Concert Choir joined in a concert with over 1,000 student singers at St. John’s University: Michelle Hill, Jessica Odegard, Becky Weinberger, Amy Asher, Aaron Koppen, Brian Hobson, Lucas Raudabaugh and Nathan Anderson. Their choral director is Mike Zemek.
50 Years Ago, 1970
It was announced this week that the Pine City dump will definitely close permanently this Saturday. Future dump needs of the area will be taken care of by a new landfill dump constructed and operated by the Korf Bros. of Pine City.
The Dragons finished their grid season by scoring in the final two minutes of the game to squeak past Isle, 12-8
John Hawley was voted to be the Most Valuable Player by his teammates. John is a senior who was the Dragons’ principal ground-gainer and served as linebacker.
Eight members of the Rum River Citizens Band Radio association helped police patrol streets in Braham and Pine City on Halloween night.
75 Years Ago, 1945
A disastrous fire completely destroyed the house on the Gust Schwartzwald farm, northeast of Pine City, last Sunday night.
A new garage building is being constructed by Al Simmerman of Webb Oil Co., just east of his service station in the south part of Pine City. Included in the building will be a 20x30 showroom for displaying Hudson motor cars, for which he has a dealership.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The kids were out in force on Tuesday, enjoying the first snowstorm of the season. Snowballs, forts and snowmen were the order of the day. Seeing the youngsters enjoying the first snowstorm of the season reminds us how we used to get wringing wet and then roundly reprimanded by our parents, and some of the good old snow fights we used to have when we were young. There is no time as good as the good old “school days.”
