10 Years Ago, 2013
Community groups barred from school sign: Pine City churches, service groups, and other organizations will no longer be able to use the electronic sign in front of the Pine City Elementary School to promote their events, after a decision by the Pine City School Board to restrict the sign to school activities only.
City officials ask: Should Railroad Street stay closed? Should the city reopen Railroad Street Southeast behind the new fire hall and public library?
That’s a question city officials will consider as they review traffic patterns and the need for more public parking at the library.
Railroad Street Southeast has been vacated since 2006 as the city began planning for the new fire hall construction.
Now that construction of the new Pine City Fire Hall is complete, Pine City planning commission suggests the city start a conversation about the potential need to reopen the street.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Council defers dance issue again.
The Pine City Council last week danced around the adult entertainment issue, again referring to the liquor committee the question of whether or not exotic dancing should be allowed in local bars.
When a petition against exotic dance reviews at the Brass Rail bar and Grill surfaced 2 months ago, the council asked the liquor committee to find out how other cities regulate adult entertainment. The committee produced several samples from other cities, most of them prohibiting exotic dancing in establishments that hold a liquor license, especially in an establishment located as close to Robinson Park as the Brass Rail.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Woischke’s Island Resort on the north end of Pokegama Lake reported tornado damage resulting from a twister on Wednesday, August 8. Among the damage reported around the resort were operated trees, damaged canoes and broken windows of two nearby trailers. Most significant was the loss of a new porch edition to the Woischke’s Island Resort just completed a month previously.
The Board of Education of District 578 announced this week that they are seriously considering the building of a new high school on the 60 acres site located on the south edge of Pine City. The cost of the project is estimated to be about $3,000,000.
Some members of the Chengwatana Riders Saddle Club enjoyed horseback riding in the Wind River Mountains last week. The group camped in Dickinson State Park, 25 miles west of Lander, Wyoming.
Members of the club who went were Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Peters, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Youngbauer and family, Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Youngbauer and Teri, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Carlson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Don Schwarz and family, and Scott and Randy Root. Others accompanying the group were Mr. and Mrs. Otto Jacobson, Sue and Kelly Osterdyk, Julie Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Peterson, Brian Rookie and others from The Rush City, Mora, Hinckley and Superior Wisconsin area.
The 1973 Minnesota State Fair grandstand entertainment lineup includes The Fifth Dimension, Mac Davis, The Brady Bunch Kids, Dawn, featuring Tony Orlando, The Pat Boone Family, Rich Little and the Engelbert Humperdinck Show.
75 Years Ago, 1948
The new Street sweeper, purchased by the village Council at their last meeting, will be used on the streets for the first time today. The sweeper, a Roscoe Street cleaner, was purchased from the Rosholt Equipment Company of Minneapolis at a cost of $1,585. The sweeper is not self-propelled but will have to be towed by a truck.
Top grandstand feature of the big Minnesota State Fair will be the famed Zucchini Double Cannon Act, in which two girls will be shot high in the air from a cannon and will land in a net 175 ft. away.
100 Years Ago, 1923
The Comfort Cheese factory of Henriette was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon about 2:30 o’clock. On the following day, the beautiful dwelling of Mr and Mrs Berghoff burned to the ground.
Which will you have first, a furnace for your dwelling, or drinking cups for your barn? Let Richard’s Hardware and Well Drilling Company help you decide.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Pearl bearing clams have been discovered on the flats of Mission Island.
The attention of the proper authorities is called to the needless slaughter of dog-fish. But then, of what earthly use is a dog-fish anyway?
Some of our resident farmers have circulated the report that the creamery was only paying 40 cents a hundred pound for milk, but such is not the case. At the present time they are paying .60 cents per hundred for four percent milk. If those who are trying to run down and institution that is doing business on a square basis, giving the farmers a good market for their milk, would investigate before they tell such stories, it would be better for all concerned, and not do an injustice to the gentleman running the creamery. If you cannot tell the truth about the creamery, keep your mouth shut!
