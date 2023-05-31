10 Years Ago, 2013
Baseball wins five straight. After four more wins this past week, the Dragons Baseball team sits at 6-3 overall with five straight victories.
Softball wins three more, now at 7-2. The remarkable start to the softball season continued in Pine City this week as the team added three more wins to their season total, along with one loss now sit at 7-2.
Coming together to preserve Pine City’s history: A group of local citizens passionate about the Pine City area have come together to celebrate and Preserve Pine City’s rich history. The recently formed Pine City Area History Association plans to work closely with the Pine County Historical Society focusing specifically on the Pine City area.
25 Years Ago, 1998
Rush City Garage sales, Duck Race Saturday. Rush cities annual citywide garage sale and Lucky Duck Race is set for Saturday, May 16.
The 7th annual Lucky Duck Race, sponsored by the Family Center, begins at 11 a.m. Upstream of the area behind Hillcrest Health Care Center. The race consists of numbered plastic ducks floating in Rush Creek in a race to the Finish.
People donate $5 to get a numbered duck. If their Duck is among the first ten to be scooped up at the finish line, they win cash Awards. $150. first place. $50. second place. $25. third. And $5. fourth through tenth place.
50 Years Ago, 1973
An unusual fire occurred at 12:44 p.m. last Sunday when a boat being pulled behind a car caught fire on Highway 70, 5 miles east of Highway 35. Myron Shermer, pulling the boat which belonged to Froelke Marine of Rush City, was flagged down by a motorist coming from behind, who noticed smoke trailing from the boat.
Scott Carlson, 9-year-old son of Mr and Mrs. J. P. Carlson of Pine City, caught a 5 lb., 19 in, largemouth bass on Lake Shamineau.
Doris Finger used the tree climbing spurs and safety belt to scale a jack Pine some 20 feet up as a part of field experience in forestry class at Pine City High School.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Last evening, Wednesday, May 26, 68 members of the Pine City High School senior class received their diplomas.
LeRoy Morris, son of Mrs Loretta Morris of Pine City, participated in the state VFW marble tournament for grade school students at Duluth, last saturday, May 22nd. Leroy, the winner of the local public schools tournament, won third place in a thrilling contest where some 20 boys from all over the state participated.
Local happenings: W.A. Sauser, Roy Carlson, Reg Johnson, Dr.J.F. Russ, D.R. Wilcox, Dr.A.K. Stratte and Dr. Harold Stratte of Windom, returned from a fishing trip at Lake Minnitaki, Canada, last Saturday with a string of fish. Dr Harold Stratte hooked a 30 lb lake trout which gave him quite a fight before he was able to land him.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Commencement exercises of the graduating class of the high school will be held in the Family Theater tomorrow evening. J.D. Boyle, member of the school board, will present diplomas to 21 graduates. There will be music by The High School chorus and an address by the Hon. J. Adam Bede.
Royal Hunt, underwent and operation for appendicitis last week and suffered considerable for a few days but is resting easier now and on the road to recovery.
125 Years Ago, 1898
The new Grist Mill is looming up in great shape. Messrs. Allen and Dewar have already got the framework up to the roof, and when the 10-ft. attic is put on and a cupola of 10 feet, it will be the highest building in town.
W.F. Glasow’s new store is completed and he will immediately move into the same so as to give J.Y. Breckenridge more room for his drugstore. J.Y. is going to have his soda fountain running by Decoration Day and will need the whole of the room so as to accommodate his patrons and have room for his stock.
The GAR have constructed a new stand in Birchwood Cemetery for the services on Decoration Day.
The opening of “The Pokegama “ a week ago last Thursday was an event long to be remembered by those who attended. Lack of space for bids the lengthy detail of how the evening was spent. Suffice it to say that everybody went away well pleased with the evenings entertainment.
