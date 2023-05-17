10 Years Ago, 2013
Brush fires rage across Pine City area: Pine City firefighters battle a raging brush fire east of Beroun on the afternoon of May 7. The DNR bucket helicopter was called in to help fight the blaze, which grew out of control after the resident lit a fire to clear a small patch of land. Fortunately the home, and propane tank, were upwind of the fire. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from jumping the road north of the property, and the fire was contained and then extinguished, though not without serious damage to property. This was only one of many grass and brush fires this past week in the Pine City area. A burning ban is in effect for Pine County, and remain until green up.
City won’t Annex more Township land: The city of Pine City has no plans to annex additional land from neighboring townships. The Pine City Council reiterated that point following an extensive review of the city’s updated comprehensive plan, which drew extensive comments from Pine City Township and Pokegama Township officials.
Finding fish? Eager anglers dealt with a blustery Saturday of fishing opener, but Sunday was a different story with bright sunshine and warmer temperatures. Though few reported having good luck fishing, there were still plenty of smiles as hooks hit open water for the first time.
Pine City garage sale day. May 18, starting at 7 a.m. great bargains to be found. Fifty-eight locations participating in the Pine City area.
25 Years Ago, 1998
The Airport might be city’s only choice for new garage site: The search for a site for a new Pine City Public Works facility has hit another snag, prompting the city council to consider closing the airport and building the facility there.
The council resolved last month to build a new City Garage on the site it leases to the Snake River Valley Conservation Club for a rifle range. The property is on the North edge of Pine City on County Road 55, adjacent to the Airport. In its previous discussion, the council acknowledged that led in the soil at the rifle range would need to be cleaned up before a building could be placed there.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Fifty-two Pine City High School seniors and their chaperones returned from an exciting 3-day trip to Los Angeles Sunday evening. The group visited Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Japanese Village and the Wax Museum. The weather was fairly cool, occasionally sunny and partly smoggy. They came back with impressions of vast numbers of people, unbelievable traffic and exposure to ethnic culture.
C.C. Elder received 293 votes in the School Board election, William Woischke, 191, and Ralph Ausmus, 165.
Duane Baker and Dan Berglund, former Pine City High School baseball products, are members of the Bemidji State College baseball team.
75 Years Ago, 1948
Local happenings: Jimmy Vosika returned to his home in Rock Creek Saturday after spending the past six weeks at Lakeside Hospital, recovering from injuries received when he was hit by an auto at the Rock Creek Crossing.
The Pleasant Valley Club met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Plessel Saturday evening, May 1. A new member Mrs Regina Reiser, was welcomed into the club. After the business meeting, cards were played with first and second prizes for men going to Matt Zalaznik and Joe Wurm. First and second prizes for women went to Sylvia Sward and Katie Zalaznik. The special prize went to Albert Johnson.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Clarence Kalk and Arny Kowalke left for Ely where they will play ball with the Ely team this season.
Notice: Chicken owners in the village of Pine City are hereby notified by The Village Council that Hereafter all chickens kept inside the village limits, must be kept penned up
125 Years Ago, 1898
B.G. Murch of Chengwatana, while helping to unload the new press for the Poker office, met with a severe accident, a heavy piece of machinery falling on the two middle fingers of his right hand. Dr. Barnum attended to the injuries.
