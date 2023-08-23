The Pine County Board of Commissioners have begun budget talks leading into setting a preliminary levy. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented a rough draft of the budget which included each department’s requests for expenditures at last week’s board meeting.
“I’m here to present where we’re at right now for the 2024 budget,” said Schroeder. “Everyone has submitted their requests, and we will continue to work on the budget during the budget meetings on the next two Tuesdays.” She added that after they set the preliminary levy, it cannot be raised and only lowered before the final levy is set. The board can amend the budget at any time to increase spending, but it cannot increase the levy once it adopts a preliminary levy.
Overall if everyone got everything they asked for, Schroeder said the levy increase would be a 5.6% increase at approximately $1.2 million, adding that most of the county’s budget is not paid by the taxpayer levy but comes from other sources such as fees, state aid, grants, donations, and interest.
Schroeder said that as commissioners evaluate the budget before setting the preliminary levy, they can do a detailed department level review of requests; evaluate added staff and use of restricted funds, using those funds where they can; consider cuts to existing programs and use of existing ARPA (COVID) funds; and lastly, consider a levy increase.
The county’s budget for 2023 was approximately $50.6 million with a $21.2 million levy. If no whittling down of budget requests is done, the total 2024 budget would be approximately $55.4 million with a total levy of approx. $22.8 million.
Major 2024 proposed expenses
Wages and benefits are typically the biggest expense for government agencies, and this holds true for the county’s 2024 budget. Schroeder said changes to the PERA retirement fund may cost more money in that the county will have to match funds for more people, including part-time or temporary workers. Another change made by the legislature this year is “sick and safe leave” where an employee may take up to 48 hours off per year if sick or disabled, to care for a sick family member or in a domestic abuse situation. The only requirement is that the employee works a minimum of 80 hours per year so this would qualify virtually all employees.
Wages and benefits in 2023 were approx. $26.6 million and expected to be approx. $29.1 in 2024. Also attributing to the added expenses next year is $430,000 in fleet vehicles and parts.
Major changes in revenue for 2024
Many sources of funding were given from the state to the counties in the form of new Public Safety Aid (which is a one-time funding of $826,752), additional Probation Aid ($463,042), additional County Program Aid ($408,134), additional interest revenues ($250,000), and additional PILT (Payment in lieu of Taxes of $247,285). This added revenue helped keep certain departments such as the sheriff’s office, administration, probation, and veterans services budgets down or lower than last year.
On the downside of revenue, because of a Supreme Court ruling, the county will no longer have revenue from tax-forfeited land sales (equating to about $250,000). The county will also not be receiving additional ARPA funds.
Overall, Schroeder said revenue is expected to be $123,697 less than last year. Out of home placement cost is expected to go down by $55,000.
Fund balance growing and on target
One goal of the county board since 2011 was to build the fund balance between 20% to 35% of annual operating expenses (the state auditor’s recommendation is 35% to 50%). In 2011, the fund balance was at 6% and is currently at 23% as of Dec. of 2022, which is down from 26% in 2021.
Commissioner Steve Hallan, the longest standing board member, noted, “At the time we set it, it seemed almost unattainable. We were at 6% and wondered how it would happen. But we were diligent and budgeted for it. I would certainly feel more comfortable at 25%, but it’s still a lot of money in our checkbook. We don’t need to be a bank, but people expect we’ll be able to take care of our troubles if something does happen.”
Dates to watch
The preliminary budget will be set during the regular board meeting on September 19, with the preliminary levy set on Sept. 30. The final budget is set on Dec. 19, also during the regular county board meeting. On Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, a truth in taxation meeting will be held for a budget presentation and a chance for the public to weigh in.
