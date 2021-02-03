January 25  - January 31 Theft, burglary, vandalism

January 26, 4:52 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 70, Pine City

January 28, 10:23 a.m., report of theft, Lakeview Heights, Pine City

January 29, 11:22 a.m., report of theft, Cross Lake Road, Pine City

January 29, 2:21 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 29, 2:59 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 8th Street SW, Pine City

January 30, 6:00 a.m., report of burglary, 3rd Street N, Brook Park

Miscellaneous

January 25, 12:26 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

January 25, 1:32 p.m., report of assist other agency, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City

January 25, 4:33 p.m., report of traffic stop, Tigua Road, Pine City

January 25, 8:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City

January 26, 9:14 a.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City

January 26, 9:57 a.m., report of damage to property, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City

January 26, 8:47 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street SW, Pine City

January 26, 10:33 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

January 27, 10:15 p.m., report of traffic stop, I 35 N, Pine City

January 11:38 p.m., report of disturbance, Forest Boulevard, Pine City

January 28, 8:13 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City

January 29, 12:39 a.m., report of assault, Main Street N, Pine City

January 29, 12:00 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City

January 29, 2:47 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

January 25

Baragar, Aaron Mathew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult

Erickson, Karac James Pine County Warrant - Arrest - Misdemeanor warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart

Fiebing, Cory Lynn Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

Koffler, Timothy Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin

Schlaeger, Colin Ellis Hold For Other Agency Arrest - Gross Misdemeanor warrant - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection

Sutton, Travis James Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Vang, Chao Pine County Warrant Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Counterfeiting of currency - Uttering or possessing - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

January 26

Baerg, Austin Michael Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 4th Degree - Sale Marijuana in School/Park/Pub Housing Zone/Drug Treatment - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

Bodinski, Daniel Joseph Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture -Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

Hoysler, Sabrina Michelle Pine County Warrant -Probation Violation - FE warrant  - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud

Nelson, Kellie Shelene Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Pantlin, Joshua Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult

January 27

Bochniak, Stephen Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult

Mckelvy, Mike Q Probable Cause -Traffic - Open bottle law; drinking and consumption; crime described - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure

Parks, Justein Marie Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

January 28

Burbul, Ryan Adam Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

Draves, Aubrey Lynn Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult

Norell, Ashley Lynn Pine County Warrant Parole / Probation Violator - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin - Arrest of Adult

Wah, Shee Lar Hold For Other Agency - Bench Felony warrant issued by Ramsey

January 29

Friedrichs, Jessica June Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana- Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult

Larsen, Breanna Rae Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions

Spar, Adam Scott Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Drugs - 4th Degree - Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell

January 30

Benjamin, Dennis Wayne Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult

Charpenter, Bailey Jo Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Arrest of Adult

January 31

Lolar, Brandon Lamar Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult

Morse, James Edward Jr Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle -Domestic- Arrest of Adult

Rumpza, Haley Ann Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Arrest of Adult

Schmitz, Scott Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.