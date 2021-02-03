January 25 - January 31 Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 26, 4:52 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 28, 10:23 a.m., report of theft, Lakeview Heights, Pine City
January 29, 11:22 a.m., report of theft, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
January 29, 2:21 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 29, 2:59 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 8th Street SW, Pine City
January 30, 6:00 a.m., report of burglary, 3rd Street N, Brook Park
Miscellaneous
January 25, 12:26 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 25, 1:32 p.m., report of assist other agency, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
January 25, 4:33 p.m., report of traffic stop, Tigua Road, Pine City
January 25, 8:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
January 26, 9:14 a.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
January 26, 9:57 a.m., report of damage to property, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
January 26, 8:47 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street SW, Pine City
January 26, 10:33 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 27, 10:15 p.m., report of traffic stop, I 35 N, Pine City
January 11:38 p.m., report of disturbance, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
January 28, 8:13 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
January 29, 12:39 a.m., report of assault, Main Street N, Pine City
January 29, 12:00 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
January 29, 2:47 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 25
Baragar, Aaron Mathew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Erickson, Karac James Pine County Warrant - Arrest - Misdemeanor warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Fiebing, Cory Lynn Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Koffler, Timothy Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin
Schlaeger, Colin Ellis Hold For Other Agency Arrest - Gross Misdemeanor warrant - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection
Sutton, Travis James Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Vang, Chao Pine County Warrant Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Counterfeiting of currency - Uttering or possessing - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
January 26
Baerg, Austin Michael Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 4th Degree - Sale Marijuana in School/Park/Pub Housing Zone/Drug Treatment - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Bodinski, Daniel Joseph Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture -Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Hoysler, Sabrina Michelle Pine County Warrant -Probation Violation - FE warrant - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud
Nelson, Kellie Shelene Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
January 27
Bochniak, Stephen Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult
Mckelvy, Mike Q Probable Cause -Traffic - Open bottle law; drinking and consumption; crime described - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
Parks, Justein Marie Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
January 28
Burbul, Ryan Adam Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Draves, Aubrey Lynn Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult
Norell, Ashley Lynn Pine County Warrant Parole / Probation Violator - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin - Arrest of Adult
Wah, Shee Lar Hold For Other Agency - Bench Felony warrant issued by Ramsey
January 29
Friedrichs, Jessica June Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana- Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
Larsen, Breanna Rae Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions
Spar, Adam Scott Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Drugs - 4th Degree - Possess Schedule 1/2/3 Except Marijuana with Intent to Sell
January 30
Benjamin, Dennis Wayne Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult
Charpenter, Bailey Jo Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Arrest of Adult
January 31
Lolar, Brandon Lamar Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult
Morse, James Edward Jr Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle -Domestic- Arrest of Adult
Rumpza, Haley Ann Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Arrest of Adult
Schmitz, Scott Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
