July 12- July 19
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 12, 11:14 a.m., report of burglary, Government Road, Hinckley
July 13, 10:52 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 13, 12:48 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 13, 12:51 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 14, 1:45 p.m., report of burglary, State Line Road, Sandstone
July 15, 5:58 p.m., report of burglary, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
July 15, 6:50 p.m., report of burglary, Crooked River Road, Pine City
July 16, 2:58 p.m., report of theft, Brook Park Road, Pine City
Miscellaneous
July 12, 1:15 a.m., report of check welfare, 8th Street NW, Pine City
July12, 8:25 p.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
July 12, 8:53 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 12, 11:27 p.m., report of traffic stop, 10th Street NW, Pine City
July 13, 12:02 p.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 13, 1:30 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
July 13, 1:46 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 14, 12:09 p.m., report of dead body, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
July 14, 5:07 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 15, 3:15 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 15, 6:47 p.m., report of disturbance, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
July 16, 12:02 a.m., report of fireworks complaint, 1st Avenue NE, Pine City
July 16, 8:14 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
July 17, 7:11 p.m., report of damage to property, 1st Avenue NE, Pine City
July 18, 4:37 a.m., report of informational, Mourning Dove Lane, Pine City
July 18, 4:59 a.m., report of incident with squad, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
July 18, 6:36 a.m., report of vehicle fire, Henriette Road, Pine City
July 18, 11:51 a.m., report of traffic complaint, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 13
Pattishall, Cheryl Jean Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Rawson, Noah Fuhol Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Return to Property-To Harass/Abuse/Threat - Burglary-1st - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection
Stauffer, Jacob Richard Summons - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-Not Small amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm or Ammunition Violation - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine
July 14
Evans, Mallory Caitlin Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - User of Controlled Substance
Lyman, Corduroy Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
July 15
Boginskiy, Ivan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
Brewster, Franklin Joseph Probable Cause - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Disorderly Conduct
Geisler, Devon James Under Sentence Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Arrest of Adult
Laprairie, Jacobi George Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Theft of motor fuel from retailer - Arrest of Adult
July 16
Henderson, Jennifer Marjorie Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Hennepin, MN
Johansen, Jesse Jon Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 50 or More Dosages Narcotic Mixture - Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Parks, Justein Marie Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Blair Robert Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant - Issue Dishonored Check-Offense
Snyder, Waylon James Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction - Arrest of Adult
July 17
Church, Gregory Dean Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult- Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Elliott, Cody Daniels Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult
Hoven, Aaron Wade Under Sentence Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Arrest of Adult
July 18
Kingsley, Tyler James Pine County Warrant Convicted - Escape From Custody-Electronic Monitoring (Gross Misdemeanor) - Specified Offenses (Felony) - Arrest of Adult
July 19
Wefel, William John Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
