The remains of Ashley Miller Carlson, a 33-year-old mother of four who was last seen on Sept. 23 near the Lake Lena Reservation of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, were found on the reservation between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 by Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team in coordination with Carlson’s family.
According to Justin Terch, president of Applied Professional Services (APS), a Duluth-based investigation firm, Carlson’s remains were found in a wooded area near the Lake Lena community just off of Grace Lake Road near where her car was found in September. The Lake Lena Reservation is located about 25 miles east of Hinckley.
The cause of death and definitive identification is still to be determined by Midwest Medical Examiner, and the investigation is still open.
“This is a sad day our family hoped would not come, and there are still many questions that need answers, but the important thing is we now have Ashley,” said Krista Struck, Ashley’s mother. “Our family received incredible support from the community these past many weeks, and we thank them, the Christian Aid Ministries volunteer search and rescue team, the many involved law enforcement agencies and Applied Professional Services for helping locate Ashley.”
APS was hired by the Miller family on Oct. 24 and had been out searching approximately three to six times per week depending on leads and had worked with the Pine County and Burnett County sheriff’s offices. The investigation firm received more than 70 calls to its 24-hour tip line, many of which were valuable in helping locate Carlson.
“We’re pleased we could help Ashley’s family during this terrible time, even though the resolution isn’t what they hoped for,” said APS President Justin Terch. “But at least there is closure to this tragedy, and we know the family finds some comfort in that.”
