Delores Wolf

March 29, 1941 - August 22, 2022
Delores Mattie Wolf, age 81, of Sandstone, passed away at the Sandstone Health Care Center on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Delores was born on March 29, 1941, in Sunrise, to Marvin and Pearl (Nelsen) Hischer. She grew up in the Newport area, later moving to Pine City. In 1957 on Sept. 25 Delores married Joseph Wolf Sr. in a small town in Iowa. One of the things that brought great joy to Delores was spending time with her husband of 64 years and her family. In her down time Delores liked going to the casino and playing bingo. Delores was a very crafty person and could crochet the most beautiful things, sharing her talent with others in the form of gifts.
Delores is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Stafne; parents, Marvin and Pearl Hischer; brother and sister-in-law, Arnie and Jane Hischer; brothers, DeWayne Hischer, Donnie Hischer, Axel Hischer; son-in-law, John Stafne; and infant sister.
Delores is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; daughter, Dawn Stafne of Sandstone; sons, John Wolf of Hinckley, Joe (Tracy) Wolf of Mora, Allen (Jillian) Wolf of Pine City, Scott Wolf of Texas; grandkids, John (Stephanie) Stafne, Nick Wolf, Joey Wolf, Carrie Wolf, Cassie Wolf, Serenity Wolf, James Wolf, Jordan Wolf, Jake Wolf, Julia Wolf, Lexi Wolf, Jorge, Luis, Matthew; several great grandchildren; five brothers and three sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Delores on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Dawn and John’s home, beginning at 3 pm. Burial will take place at a later date at the Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
