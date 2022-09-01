100 Years Ago
August 31, 1922
- Rev. and Mrs. S.D. Rodholm departed Sunday on a five week trip to the Pacific states visiting different Danish communities.
- Joseph Lorentz of Mankato, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. C. Sebald of Askov, drowned in the Minnesota River near his home.
75 Years Ago
August 28, 1947
- Miss Romayne Lemke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lemke northeast of Askov, became the bride of Max Market, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Marker, Sr. of Bruno on Friday, Aug. 26 in Minneapolis. They will make their home in St. Paul where they are employed.
- Because of budget limitations, the full time veterans administration office in Sandstone will be closing effective Sept. 19.
- Happy’s Dance Pavillion, oil station and farm has been operated by Happy O’ Mallory family north of Hinckley and is now been sold to Arthur Notch and George Lang of St. Paul.
50 Years Ago
August 31, 1972
- Crazy Days at Finlayson took place on Saturday, Aug. 26.
- Mr. and Mrs. Eino Pahkala of Finlayson received word that they were grandparents of a baby boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Allen Tumberg of New York Mills and he was named Robert Allen.
- Mr. and Mrs. James Tuttle traveled to Frazee to attend the wedding of their granddaughter Kathleen Furey to Ralph Imholte on Saturday, Aug. 26.
- Wayne Madsen, age 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Madsen, funeral service was held on Aug. 21 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov.
25 Years Ago
August 28, 1997
- Elliott and Dolores Swenson of Bruno received $6,500 from Jens H. Jensen American Legion Post 243 to install a new bathroom to accommodate Dolores’s wheelchair.
- Willow River School board has accepted three resignations in their district. They are Robert Melin, Aaron Fisher and Priscilla Heimbruch. They have all accepted positions elsewhere.
10 Years Ago
August 23, 2012
- Dennis and Shari Jensen are named this years grand marshals for the Askov Rutabaga Festival.
- It is reported that drug use is on the increase within Pine County.
- Pine County Farm Service Agency has been consolidated with Kanabec County and the office will move to Mora.
- Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the completion of it’s first home in Willow River with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 25.
- Isaac Johnsen, eight year old son of Chad and Melissa Johnsen, was happy to have found the Nisse in Askov this year.
