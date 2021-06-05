East Central Eagles’ softball team played a double-header with Pine City at East Central on Tuesday, May 25. Coach Henn said, “The Eagles won the first game 7-4, behind some solid pitching from Junior Aly Huntington.” On the mound was Huntington. She scattered four hits, struck out four, and put two batters on base with walks. Grace Hartl and Lori Grundmeier went two for three at the plate for the team’s offensive power. Grundmeier batted in two runs. In the second game, the Pine City Dragons were successful hitting the ball and dropped the Eagles 12-2.
Friday, May 28, the Eagles were at Hinckley-Finlayson to play the Jaguars. The Jags took control of the game, winning 13-3. Mal Hartl scored twice and her sister Grace Hartl was two for three at the plate to provide most of the offense for the Eagles. Coach Henn stated that, “Sophomore Raina Zaudtke hit, scored and played well in the field.”
The Eagles are in the Great River Conference. In first place in the conference is Rush City (16-4), second place is Isle (15-5), Hinckley-Finlayson (11-7) is third, Braham (8-11) fourth, Pine City (2-16) fifth, East Central (3-16) sixth, and Ogilvie (1-15) seventh. In Section 5A-East Isle is seeded number one, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (8-12) second, Hinckley-Finlayson (11-7) third, McGregor (4-11) fourth, East Central (3-16) fifth, and Ogilvie (1-15) is seeded sixth. On Tuesday, June 1, the Eagles traveled to McGregor for the opening round of the section playoffs. Results were not available at the time the paper went to press.
