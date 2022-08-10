Girls’ summer basketball season ends

The Hinckley-Finlayson girls’ basketball team finished up their summer season this past Wednesday. Pictured here are the elementary girls that joined on Wednesday’s to work on skills, teamwork and enjoyment of basketball. The coaches would like to thank the varsity/JV players for all their help with the elementary girls during practices.”
