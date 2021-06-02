Congrats to Sophia Hopkins on qualifying for her second trip to the state golf meet! She placed 3rd overall in the two day section meet. Hats off to Ali Martin, Jovi Fahey, and Adrianna Dematti for a great season! On the boys side, Kase Pike had a great two day meet, but lost in a three man playoff to go to state. He battled tremendously and showed great sportsmanship to the end. A shout out as well to Dan Bonn, Brice Mitchell, Bryan Blowers, Cody Klein, and Peyton Ammerman for an outstanding season!
