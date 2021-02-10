The Hinckley-Finlayson (H-F) boy’s basketball team had only one game last week, and the Pine City Dragons handed the Jaguars their second Great River Conference loss of the season by a score of 73-60.
The Jaguars had a sluggish start to the game, and Pine City came ready to play. The Jaguars struggled mightily to put the ball through the basket, and with 6:30 left to play in the first half the Dragons led 25-5. To their credit, the H-F boys didn’t quit: they made a brief run by creating some turnovers and hitting some three-point shots that cut the lead to 34-16 at halftime.
In the second half the Jags scoring woes continued, but with some hard fought effort had closed the Dragons lead to 12. The Jags pressure defense led to some Dragon turnovers and easy points for H-F. Unfortunately, that was as close as it got. The Dragon’s lead was too much to overcome, and Pine City went on to win 73-60.
“We are struggling to put together a complete game right now,” said head coach Dan Kreft. “Against Pine City we struggled to keep them off the offensive boards, and we turned the ball over far too many times. However, the boys did some positive things too. We played hard and never quit, and we shot a higher percentage on free throws, two-pointers, and three-pointers than Pine City did. It’s just tough to win games if you don’t rebound and take care of the ball.”
The loss brings the Jaguars overall record to 2-4, and 2-2 in the Great River Conference. Hinckley-Finlayson’s next games are Tuesday February 9, when they host Rush City and Thursday February 11, when they host Braham.
Statistical Leaders vs Pine City:
Points
Lathaniel Kroschel 17; Levi Degerstrom 12; Aaron Mulder 12
Rebounds
Degerstrom 9; Kroschel 7
Assists
Degerstrom 3; Jon Buchanan, Ashton Hosler and Cyliss LaFave 2
Steals
Kroschel 3; LaFave 2
Blocks
Hosler 1; Jordan Masterson 1
