Editor’s note: Although this article addresses the Sandstone American Legion, their struggle is shared by all small town American Legion and V.F.W. posts throughout the state. If you are a veteran, or know someone who is please encourage them to join their local American Legion or V.F.W. post. We need these organizations in our communities to stay strong. To all our veterans, thank you for your service.
Military services have a long tradition of providing honors for those who served and among one of the most sacred is the burial benefits provided to our nation’s fallen. Replete with symbolism, honor and respect to all veterans and their immediate family, this burial service not only honors the fallen, but also helps to provide emotional support to the grieving family members.
As promised and at the minimum, veterans are entitled to a military honor free of charge by law. That means the folding and presentation of the American flag to the next of kin and the playing of TAPS by a bugler or other means. These honors are performed by a volunteer Honor Guard detail of at least two members of the Armed Forces, one of which must be a representative from the branch in which the deceased veteran served in and this member will be the individual who presents the flag.
Honors can include three-volley rifle salute to represent Duty, Honor and Country (not to be confused with a 21-guns salute).
The U.S. flag draped over the casket, a final “Stand Watch” and a final salute at the grave site.
It may surprise you to know that due to lack of resources and manpower, the Department of Defense (DoD) found this harder and harder to do and that is when a veteran organization such as the American Legion, stepped in and picked up the slack.
Chartered by US Congress in 1919, the American Legion was dedicated to serving veterans and their communities. That remains the legion mission today and it is one of the reasons I am a proud member of, the American Legion Post 151 in Sandstone, Minn.
Among a great many things we do for our community including cash grants that account for virtually 100 percent of whatever funding we can raise, we consider Honor and Remembrance our greatest duty. Our Honor Guard unit providing official Honor services for our local veterans who passed on. Usually, we conduct these Honors as a team with the active military personnel of the Armed Forces but often times, we are the only military representative for the deceased veteran when the DoD was forced to decline due to lack of man power and/or resources.
At post 151, I can tell you that we don’t have a fancy bar where we would be sitting around drinking beer in smoke filled room and bantering about camaraderie with like-minded people. In point of fact, we no longer even own a building to cut operating costs while shifting our operations out of a basement. Our monthly meetings are full of topics like what can we do to help someone or some other community projects. None of what we do is glamorous, fun or exciting, but as your Sergeant At Arms who has helped conduct many honor ceremonies, I can tell you first hand that our service means a lot to the family of the fallen and the feeling is very rewarding.
Currently, about 40 percent of the members in the American Legion are 70 years and older and for whatever reasons, they are struggling to get new members to join in for replacement. Some of the articles I read say that perhaps because of slow adaption to new technologies and communication to the new generation of memberships.
As with other posts state wide, our post is also severely undermanned with 36 members but only with a dozen or so members that are active, most are in their 70s and 80s and yet they are relentless in their quest to serve. I am very proud to stand by them.
We are in desperate need of new members to keep the long tradition of Military Honor alive, to continue to serve and to be there when another brother-in-arms is fallen.
Barry Burch is a Marine veteran, Sergeant At Arms for the Sandstone American Legion Post 151 and retired U.S. air marshal living in Pine County.
