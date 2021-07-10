The Hinckley Knights town ball team split a pair of league games last week, putting them in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Minny League’s North division.
Last Wednesday, Hinckley’s offense was solid, as the Knights got a 16-1 win over the Braham Snappers. In the first, third baseman Isaiah Hasz hit a bases-loaded double, and came home on a single by left fielder Max Sickler, to put Hinckley up 4-0. Braham got their lone run in the second, and Hinckley did not look back. Designated hitter Jarrod Brennan and second baseman Cory Schmidt each double in the second. Two more runs followed in the third to make the score 9-1. In the fourth, a bases-clearing double by right fielder Cade Thurner put the Knights up 12-1, and in the fifth, RBIs from center fielder Dez LeTexier and catcher Jacob Grice, and a walk-off single from pinch hitter Mac Storlie gave Hinckley a 16-1 win. Schmidt was tops on offense, going 3 for 3, with 2 doubles and an RBI. LeTexier was 2-3 with 2 RBI and a stolen base. The team finished with 12 hits, including 6 doubles. Hasz had 3 RBI, both coming on doubles. Grice stole 2 bases. Ben Sickler threw a complete game win, giving up no earned runs on just 2 hits, walking 1 and striking out 6.
On Friday, the Knights came up against the Quamba Cubs’ ace pitcher for the second time this year, falling 10-2. The Knights were able to get on the board first, as catcher Trevor Johnson reached base on an error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by first baseman Shawn Ausmus, scooted to third on a groundout and came in on an RBI single by second baseman Cory Schmidt. But Quamba pitcher Chase Oslin would keep Hinckley’s bats at bay for the next seven innings, striking out 12. In the bottom of the fifth, Quamba went up 3-1 on a bases-clearing double. They got 2 in the sixth, 4 in the seventh and 1 in the eighth, to go up 10-1. In the top of the ninth, Hinckley’s Max Sickler opened with a triple, and when Trevor Johnson reached first on an error, Sickler came in to score, to make it 10-2. The Knights had five hits in the game, scattered among five players. Trevor Johnson and Schmidt each had an RBI. Starting pitcher TJ Johnson got the loss, working 4 and two-thirds innings, giving up 3 runs on 3 hits, walking 2 and striking out 7. In relief, Brady Johnson tallied 4 earned runs on 3 hits in an inning and third, walked 3 and struck out 1. Cory Schmidt surrendered 1 earned run on 2 hits in an inning, and walked 2. And Jacob Perrotti mopped up, giving up 2 hits in the final inning.
Hinckley is now 8-4 in league play, 15-8 overall. This Wednesday, the Knights were scheduled to play a road game against the Isanti Redbirds, with a score coming too late for press time, but watch for details in next week’s Hinckley News.
There are no games for the Knights this weekend, as the team hosts the beer tent at the Corn and Clover Carnival, July 9 and 10 at the corner of Main and Lawler in downtown Hinckley. Everyone is encouraged to stop by, say hello and support local baseball. Then it’s another road game, as Hinckley visits the Hayward Hawks in Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Follow the team on HinckleyKnights.com or on Facebook and Twitter @HinckleyKnights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.