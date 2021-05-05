The Lady Jags Varsity softball traveled to Sod Field (a real place) last Friday, April 30, to play the Milaca Wolves. The Jags were hungry for competition after having a rainout Monday and a Covid-out on Tuesday, and came out swinging.
In the first inning, Emily Stafne doubled, driving in Balut. Georgia Rice and Jezzalyn Ringler also drove in runners on singles in the first. The Wolves returned some offensive punch and by the bottom of the 2nd, the Jags were down 6 to 3. In the 3rd, Jezzalyn doubled in Churchill and Rice to make it 6-5, but the Wolves returned with 3 more runs in their half of the 3rd to make it 9-5. Both defenses dialed in for the next 2 innings, but the flood gates burst open in the top of the 6th. The Jags scored 8 runs to reclaim the lead, 13-9. Reaching base in the inning included Klar, Anderson, Balut, Brant, Stafne, Churchill, Rice, Hopkins, Ringler, Klar, Anderson again, Balut again.
In the top of the 7th, Rice doubled in Stafne and Churchill for some extra insurance and a 15-9 victory. Joey Hopkins earns the win on the “mound.” Life-long LF’er Grace Balut played gold glove brick wall D at 3B, putting out 8 Wolves.
Up next for the lady Jags, is traveling to Upsala (also a real place) in a couple of hours (today, Monday) to play a double header. Their first home action of the entire season is tomorrow (Tuesday, May 4) against Braham.
