Pine City Early Childhood has been improvising this summer – in more ways than one. With COVID-19 making the usual Dragon Wagon outings and other activities impossible, Brietta Clementson, Aren Diltz, Morgan Peterson and Jennifer Toman have been reaching out to preschoolers through a series of videos on the Pine City Early Childhood YouTube channel designed to capture the interest and imagination of very young learners.
Brietta Clementson, Aren Diltz, Morgan Peterson and Jennifer Toman are the four performers, directors and film editors behind the videos. They explained that Cindy Stolp, the director of Pine City Early Childhood, knew the regular Dragon Wagon – with its usual learning activities in the parks around Pine City – wouldn’t be happening this summer, so she encouraged them to think outside the box.
“She was, like, ‘Try some cooking videos or something,’” Diltz said. “And we kind of just took that and spun way off on it.”
They have done videos on cooking, but also on safety, crafts and teaching preschoolers ways to calm down if they are feeling angry or upset. Altogether they have created about two dozen videos on YouTube and even more on Facebook.
Most of the videos star an excitable foot-high puppet named Larry the Lobster and his non-puppet teacher Miss Etta – and for some reason, most of the performers are usually wearing fake mustaches.
“It’s super fun,” Diltz said. “We think we’re ridiculous, but the kids like it, and so do the parents.”
In one video called, “It’s Science,” Miss Etta teaches Larry a kind of magic trick using pencils and a ziplock bag full of water. Things don’t go exactly as planned, and Miss Etta knocks off part of Larry’s cotton-ball costume in the first few seconds of the video. But Larry is quick to forgive.
“Miss Etta? You’re still my favorite grownup,” Larry says.
“You’re my favorite lobster,” Miss Etta responds.
“Larry is really wild, and he needs reminders,” Diltz explained.”He’s more like a preschooler. So we are teaching him – and giving the parents the words to use with their children, positive descriptive feedback and things like that.”
One of their sayings has become a catchphrase in the videos. Etta tries to get Larry to calm himself by telling him, “You need to put your patient pants on.”
“I have a lot of friends who are telling me they are telling their kids to use their ‘patient pants’ like Larry does,” Diltz said.
But sometimes grownups need to be patient too. In the “It’s Science” video, the first time Miss Etta tries to poke a pencil through the water-filled bag, she goes too fast and the bag springs a leak.
But, like the Pine City Early Childhood employees, the characters in the video roll with it.
“You need to put your patient pants on, Etta!” Larry shouts. “Accidents happen!”
The Early Childhood crew are also preparing crafts for daycares and delivering them to their doors, doing prep work for about 138 Pine City children. They said they feel like the experience has helped them be more creative, and has also helped families continue to feel a connection to the school.
“It has definitely opened different doors on what we can do,” Peterson said.
“A lot of parents have given us feedback on what kind of videos they would like to see, what they’re struggling with with their children and what they’d like to see Larry learn through,” Diltz said. “And we take that feedback and make new videos about it. So we’re kind of learning the needs of our community a little bit better too.”
