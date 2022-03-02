Matson heads to state tournament!
Terry Bullock | Hinckley News

PCHF senior Justin Matson now qualifies for the state tournament with a winning pin over Hibbing’s Ian Iarrabee (14-4) on Saturday, Feb. 26. Justin Matson was 39-2 entering the Section 7AA tournament. Matson is now a three-time state entrant and will be participating this Friday and Saturday. Good Luck at the State Tournament Justin!

