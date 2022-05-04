Mel Hanson passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Northern Pines Assisted Living in Pine City at the age of 96.
Milford Waldemor Hanson was born April 9, 1926, the fifth child to Oscar and Ellen (Nordeen) Hanson in Dension, Iowa. In 1942, the family moved to a farm near Braham, Minn. At age 18, Mel entered the United State Army and was stationed at Camp Roberts in California. After basic training he crossed the ocean with six other ships that carried a total of 21,000 troops and landed in the Philippine. They were the first troops for the occupation in Japan. After the war ended, he was appointed as a guard at Hirohito’s Palace in Japan for 16 months.
Mel met the love of his life; Ruthie Korf at a dance at Topic in Pine City; they were happily married for 58 years until her death in 2008. Mel was employed at the Coast to Coast store in Pine City from 1950-1962. He then became employed with the Pine City Schools as a custodian and later as head custodian. He loved the job at school and made lifelong friends along the way, he retired in 1992. Mel took great pride in his cars, making sure they were always shined. He was equally concerned about home upkeep. Mel took great care of their homes.
Mel loved traveling to Door County with Ruthie. He enjoyed gardening, loved completing puzzles and especially enjoyed visits from family and friends. Mel was a kind and generous man and was well liked by all who knew him. He was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle and friend.
Mel is survived by his sister-in-law Bonnie Korf; brother-in-law Henry (Janice) Korf; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close to the heart friends.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents Oscar & Ellen Hanson; wife Ruthie; siblings Clifford (Lorraine) Hanson, Elsie (Fransis) Susie, Viola (Eskal) Engman, Mildred (Edward) Rohlf, Dorothy (Warren) Peterson; in-laws Henry & Elsie Korf; sister-in-law Millie Korf; brother-in-law Abe Korf.
Pastor Rob Spahr will officiate funeral services for Mel: 11 AM; Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pine City. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
