The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two separate crashes on Pine County roadways this past week sent two victims to the hospital by air ambulance.
Motorcycle crash on I-35
At approximately 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 a 2011 Harley Davidson FLHX was traveling north on Interstate 35 at a high rate of speed. Near mile post 178 between the Beroun Crossing Road and Highway 23 exits, the driver lost control and exited the roadway on the left, crashing in the left ditch.
According to the state patrol, the driver was identified as Matthew Allen Olson, 45, of Siren, Wisconsin. Olson was transported to North Memorial Hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be involved with the crash.
Crash at Hwy. 23 and Hwy. 107
At approximately 12:06 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 107 in Brook Park, a Pontiac G6 driven by Gabrieal Jesus Turner, 18, of Duluth was facing westbound making a right turn when a Chevy Silverado driven by Bruce Steven Green, 61, of Grand Marais passed on the left.
According to the state patrol, the Silverado made contact with the passenger side door of the Pontiac. Both vehicles went into the median. The Silverado rolled multiple times. Debris from the Silverado struck another Chevy pickup truck that was stopped at the stop sign northbound on Highway 107 at Highway 23.
Both Green and Turner received injuries described by the Minnesota State Patrol as non-life threatening. Green was taken to North Memorial Hospital by helicopter; Turner was reportedly not injured. Both men were wearing seat belts. The driver and passenger in the other Chevy pickup truck were not injured.
Alcohol was not believed to be involved with the crash.
