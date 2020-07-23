A fire at the Burnett Dairy Cooperative erupted on the night of Monday, July 20. Eight crews were called to contain the fire. The first calls for the fire began around 10:30 p.m.
Crews were still battling the flames Tuesday morning and State Road 70 remained closed to traffic from County Road Y to County Road M.
There were no reported injuries from the fire. Initial reports suggest the fire was started after a mechanical malfunction at the dairy.
Grantsburg, Siren, Webster and St. Croix Hertel Fire Departments were on the scene along with Frederic, Cushing, Pine City and Rush City.
On the scanner fire crews said they were able to enter the building around 1 a.m. and Tuesday morning the fire was still going but was under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Burnett Dairy Cooperative is a farmer-owned cooperative based near Grantsburg. Founded in 1896, it is one of the few remaining full-service cooperatives producing cheese today.
Follow the Burnett County Sentinel on Facebook and at burnettcountysentinel.com as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.