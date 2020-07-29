Former sheriff Steve Haavisto honored by county

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 21, Joshua Mohr the acting chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, called for a pause to honor the passing of former Pine County Sheriff Steve Haavisto.
“Former Pine County Sheriff Steve Haavisto passed away on July 14,” Mohr said. “He had almost 20 years in with Pine County, and was sheriff for eight years between 1994 and 2002. So I’d like to take a ... moment of silence for him.”
After that moment of silence, current Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson addressed the commissioners.
“I would like to acknowledge Steve,” Nelson said. “When he was the sheriff, he was actually on the interview panel when I applied, so he’s somewhat responsible for bringing me here. I do thank him for that.”
He said it was clear to him how much Haavisto cared for the county, and how seriously he took his role as sheriff.
“People would comment that they worked the day shift, and they’d see Steve working in the office, and then they’d come back through town to the office late at night and he’d still be there at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. doing work,” Nelson said. “So he really did put a lot of who he was, his time, his effort and his heart into his job as sheriff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.