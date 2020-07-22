The St. Cloud office of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid has received a grant of Older Americans Act funds from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging to provide legal services for seniors residing in Pine County. The funds will be used to provide legal advice, counseling and representation in court and administrative hearings. There is no cost for these services.
Those 60 years or older who reside in Pine County can get help with legal problems involving Medicare, Social Security, eviction or other housing problems, public benefits, such as medical assistance, food support and fuel assistance, family law issues, including domestic abuse and income maintenance, nursing home problems, home care services, powers of attorney, health care directives and debt collection. No help is provided for criminal matters, wills, estate planning, or real estate transactions.
Seniors can also call the St. Cloud office of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid toll free at 1 888-360-2889 for help scheduling an appointment.
Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid accepts contributions for the legal services, but contributions are not required to receive legal help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.