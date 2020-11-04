Republican candidates had a big election night in Pine County and East Central Minnesota, with Republican incumbents in the U.S. House, State Senate and State House all returning to their positions for new terms in 2021.
U.S. Representative - District 8
With 769 of 802 precincts reporting in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, Republican incumbent Pete Stauber was on his way to return to Washington D.C and his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Stauber had received 209,530 votes in the contest, or 56.54% of total votes cast.
DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom had received 140,010 votes, or 37.78% of the total.
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Judith Schwartzbacker had received 20,830 votes. There were 219 write-in ballots.
State Senator - District 11
Incumbent Republican State Senator Jason Rarick will return to the Minnesota Senate for a new six-year term in 2021.
With all 103 precincts in District 11 reporting, Rarick received 24,470 votes (56.57%) to overcome DFL challenger Michelle Lee. Lee received 18,746 votes in the contest. There were 39 write-in ballots.
State Representative - District 11B
With 57 of 57 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Nathan Nelson was the clear winner over DFL challenger Jack Frechette in the race to see who would represent District 11B in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the next two years.
Nelson received 13,482votes, or 65.34%of the total, while Frechette received 7,142 votes. There were nine write-in ballots.
