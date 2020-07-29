Outdoor summer fun – for a good cause – will be served up next Friday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Pine Insurance Agency (1300 Northridge Drive NW) parking lot at the “No Fair Fair.”
Lacy Johnson of Pine Insurance Agency said the business has been wanting to put together a major charity event for the past few years – but they had just one problem.
“We just haven’t been able to settle on a charity, because there’s so many we want to give to,” Johnson said.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown, the insurance agency noticed that many of their clients were not able to have their usual fundraisers.
“They started canceling policies for events and stuff,” Johnson said. “We realized just how much they were losing out.”
With the cancellation of the Pine County Fair, they decided to put together an event that evoked fair fun, while getting numerous local nonprofits involved.
Johnson said that there will be Pokegama Lake Association corn and East Central Pork Producers pork chops for the hungry, and beer served by the Pine City Lions for the thirsty.
Johnson promised a wide variety of events. Many nonprofits will have booths with games and activities available, and there will three large inflatable games offered for free for the kids. A dunk tank will keep a succession of victims soaked, with each nonprofit group getting one hour, and all money raised theirs to keep.
Finally, there will be free live music from 5-10 p.m. from Ghosts of Valhalla and the Jack Zimpel Project.
Johnson also noted that they will be taking COVID-19 precautions to keep visitors safe. She said the event has been spread out over more time to keep from going over the maximum limit of 250 people in one space, and that games will be cleaned regularly.
“We have social distancing signs all over,” Johnson said. “We have hand sanitizer all over the event. We definitely have some stuff in place.”
Johnson said they hope the event is a day of celebration, and also a day to remember and support all the groups working to make the community better.
“We are hoping people come out, not only to enjoy the day but just to support our local nonprofits,” she said. “Things like Art in the Park that we enjoy during the summer ... hopefully, next year when things go back to normal they have the funds to be able to do that again.”
